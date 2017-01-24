Mature students could get free tuition

By BRENDAN KYLE JURE

Staff Writer

Post-secondary learning for students will become more affordable, according to the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

“Our goal is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to graduate and go on to become successful and engaged citizens,” said Education Minister Mitzie Hunter.

Released on Jan. 16, a press release states that mature-qualified students can be eligible to receive free tuition in order to upgrade their skillset after a hefty reform in OSAP.

“We’re moving forward with the most ambitious reform of student financial assistance in North America because the government believes that a person’s access to post-secondary education should be based on their ability to learn, and not their ability to pay,” said Deb Matthews, minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

As of September 2017, students with a family income less than $50,000 per year will have average tuition fees paid by the Ontario government for free. Students with children will also receive child-care funds if found eligible.

Matthews and Hunter met with students and community members at the City Adult Learning Centre on Jan, 17.

The main point of discussion was that the newly reformed OSAP will allow an estimated 150,000 Ontarians’ to receive free tuition.

“The new OSAP will provide over 150,000 students across the province with free average tuition,” said Matthews.

An online calculator has also been created on the OSAP website (ontario.ca/osap) allowing prospective students to find out if they are eligible to receive free tuition.

“I am thrilled that the new Ontario Student Assistance Program will help encourage more students to pursue post-secondary education opportunities,” said Hunter.

Students with higher incomes may also receive grants and loans that allow more financial wiggle room in their daily lives.

According to the release, 80 per cent of students who have received OSAP loans will graduate with less provincial debt than those in other provinces.

Ontario had the highest average university undergraduate fee of the 2016-2017 school year at $8,114 in Canada, compared to Newfoundland’s $2,759, as found by Statistics Canada.

According to the Ontario College’s website, the average college diploma fee in Ontario is $2,400, while a college bachelor degree sits at $6,100.