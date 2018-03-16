McDonald’s Women’s Day celebrations are misguided

By SARAH SCHANDL

Columnist

International Women’s Day is all about celebrating the achievements of women around the world and gender parity. It’s about acknowledging things like the economic, political and social advances of women.

But what it isn’t about is marketing.

Many McDonald’s locations in the U.S. decided to flip their iconic golden arch logo, which appears on their packaging and crew members’ uniforms, upside down. The idea being that the “M” turned into a “W” in honour of women.

One restaurant in California even went as far as to have the actual signage outside flipped around. The image of the sign went viral and caught the attention of many news agencies, but for all the wrong reasons.

McDonald’s net worth is upwards of $106.4 billion, and the best idea that they had was to flip their logo temporarily? Why couldn’t they have supported real women in the world instead of using the day to catch the media’s attention for their own gain?

In my opinion, this was probably McDonald’s just wanting consumers to think that their company is so nice and thoughtful just so that they could rope more people in to spend money on their products.

The story instantly blew up on social media. Many people had bitter reactions and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Some tagged their tweets with #McFeminism and used the event to push for higher wages. While others, decided to tweet about how ironic it was that the upside-down logo, apparently, looked like a certain female body part. Classy.

McDonald’s says that they are proud of the number of women that they have employed as 62 per cent of their work force is female. But are they proud of the fact that several people- including feminist groups, such as The National Women’s Law Center, are still fighting for higher wages in order to live comfortably?

It was an interesting gesture, but I do not understand how they thought that it would empower women. Let’s be real, the money that they put into physically flipping their sign upside down and changing the packaging of their products, which probably amounted to a lot, should have been donated to organizations that support women instead.

I don’t think that McDonald’s did this because they deeply care about women and what they have achieved in the world, but for none other than marketing and self-promotion. Well McDonald’s, you tried. Better luck next year.