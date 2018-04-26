Mental health: the musical

By SARAH HOOKEY

Staff Writer

A six Tony-Award-winning production tackles growing social problem



For the first time in what some could argue is a long time, the Broadway community is beginning to truly talk about mental health again.

A new musical with a score and lyrics by the inimitable team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul as well as a simply heart-wrenching book by Steven Levenson is opening up a conversation that has been rarely heard over the years.

Dear Evan Hansen is the story of a teenager who grapples with both social anxiety and an underlying depression, finding his problems amplified by the world around him and its reliance on social media. In his desperation to be heard and seen by those around him, he becomes caught up in a web of lies, a classmate named Connor’s tragic death by suicide and ultimately, a struggle to connect with himself.

In its first year, the production secured itself tremendous success, eventually winning six Tonys and scoring a national tour.

Coupled with heart wrenching songs about grief, insecurity and even what it means to be a parent, and a cast that simply embraces the characters each and every show, the production leaves audiences breathless with realization and irrevocably changed for the better.

A highlight of the show is the inclusion of fans from all over the world. During the Act 1 finale, ‘You Will Be Found,’ revolving screens move around the stage as the characters sing out the show’s anthem, a gripping number declaring no matter how alone you feel, no matter how hard things are or how hurt you are, someone will come for you, and you will be found. On the screens are hundreds of photos and videos of fans from all walks of life speaking out messages of hope and holding up signs that read “#YouWillBeFound.”

The response has been overwhelming. Tickets are sold out up to a year in advance, and some fans are paying double the face value for tickets. Schools have been co-ordinating with producers to allow students and faculty members the chance for discounted prices.

There’s no denying just how relevant a piece it is and the impact reflects that.

“The show demonstrates how many people with a mental illness genuinely feel in their lives,” said Alexia Knapp, a long-time fan of the show and a Broadcasting student at Niagara College. “Remembering who they used to be and then the person they’ve become and sometimes it’s hard to face. The feeling like you’re at the bottom of a hole, and that you’re never climbing out, was demonstrated by both the musical composition and the plot.”

Throughout the years, and Broadway’s rich history of shows, mental health is something that has been under-represented.

“Broadway, for so many people, is about seeing ourselves in the characters,” said Brittnay Poirier, a devoted theatre-goer and reviewer from Niagara Falls. “It’s an important part of the experience, yet until Dear Evan Hansen came along, young people with mental health illnesses didn’t really get that experience.”

Shows like Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard see the infamous character of Norma Desmond grapple with what could only be described as psychosis, while the short-lived production of Obercracker and Taylor’s Bandstand features struggles of PTSD while Cats reflects on suicide ideation briefly in the second act. However these shows, like so many before and after them, shied away from truly thrusting the issue of mental health into the spotlight.

That being said, Dear Evan Hansen isn’t the first show to center around mental health.

In 2009, Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt created Next to Normal, a show where the main character, middle-aged housewife and mother Diana, struggles to win her long fought battle with bi-polar disorder. Next to Normal succeeded in its goal of a healthy Broadway run, even scoring three Tony awards and a national tour, yet there was something it was unable to secure: an impact.

The same can be said for a lesser-known show Be More Chill, created by Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz. Based on the 2004 novel of the same name, Be More Chill, opened in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015, but failed to secure even an Off-Broadway engagement in its initial run.

The musical wasn’t without fans, but their support wasn’t enough to secure a Broadway run. The story revolved around a teenager much like Evan Hansen who struggled with social anxiety and desperately tried to make a difference in high school. Many feel the show’s decision to take the story in more of a science fiction direction was its downall.

The pain felt by the characters is no less real, the songs no less gripping, but much like Next to Normal, it wasn’t the show that had the power to break a powerful barrier separating the struggle of mental health from appearing front and center stage.

“Next to Normal did extremely well for its time, but there is a modern, realistic element that Dear Evan Hansen has that Next to Normal just didn’t nail,” said Knapp. “Dear Evan Hansen is focused around the timeline of teens trying to find their path and honestly, I think that’s just it.”

According to statistics from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, young people aged 15 to 24 are more likely to experience mental illness disorders than any other age group. This is where the importance of proper mental health representation comes into play.

For a show like Dear Evan Hansen to tackle mental health head on shows not only how far the musical theatre world has evolved over the years, but also how much a show like this is needed.

Now, because of this production there is no shortage of conversation on the topic of mental health. Schools have reinstated mental health awareness programs Dear Evan Hansen itself has launched numerous campaigns to raise money for various charities dealing with the struggle, with the help of Broadway charity Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids.

The show has also had an impact closer to home. As composers and producers attempt to launch their own similar works, such as composer Drew Gasparini creating the musical adaption of It’s Kind of a Funny Story, a familiar one is finally making its way home.

Be More Chill has secured an Off-Broadway run, delighting fans, and rounding out an impressive cast with Will Roland, one of the original cast members of Dear Evan Hansen.

Dear Evan Hansen has paved the way for shows just like it, and the impact is ever-growing.

“I think Dear Evan Hansen just came out at the right time,” Knapp said. “The importance of mental health awareness has always been prevalent, but in my opinion, it’s the acceptance and compassion shown in today’s era that brought the show its success.

So many teens and young adults are too ashamed and afraid of reactions to reach out and get the help they need. Instead of letting our differences divide us, we should let them make us stronger and help raise each other up. Where one person is weak, together we are strong.”