Merry Pink Christmas and a happy new year

By KENDRA CONRON

Staff Writer



The best way to spread holiday queer, is to support your local queer vendors.

Pink Market Toronto recently held its third annual Pink Xmas queer focused craft, art, fashion and literature market celebrating queer vendors from Toronto and all across.

The twice-yearly market gives LGBTQ creators a platform to showcase their crafts as well as connecting with other artists and helping promote the LGBTQ community.

“A few years ago I started selling vintage clothing at markets and was lucky to meet other queer folks selling at these events, running their own small businesses,” says Natalia Manzocco, director for Pink Market. “I saw an opportunity to start an event that would let us band together, meet and network while letting the public support queer artists and makers.”

The Pink Xmas Market is in support of the 519, a charity committed to the health, happiness, and full participation of the LGBTQ community.

With over 45 vendors, Pink Xmas Market showcases original art, fashion, and prints and gives the public a chance to interact and connect with the vendors.

Everything from hand-stitched hats to stress balls infused with lavender disguised as adorable monsters.

What started out as a small market has flourished into a twice-annually safe space for the LGBTQ community. Will the market move past Toronto?

“Unfortunately I don’t see this expanding outside the city anytime soon; I’m doing this event myself on top of a full time job, and it’s a lot to organize,” says Manzocco.

“But I’d encourage other queer folks in their cities and towns to band together with other artists to run markets, shows and events. It makes for a really special, positive experience for both vendors and guests when everyone’s on a similar wavelength and united within a similar cause.”

The market is located at 519 Church St., in Toronto. Admission is a suggested $5 but it’s a pay what you can event. Children are welcome, however many vendors create sex-inspired content, sell adult items and detailed depictions of the human body.