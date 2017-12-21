Millennials want constant communication

By Sarah Schandl

Staff writer



It’s no secret that Millennials are constantly texting, Snapchatting, Tweeting, Instagramming, DMing and Facetiming. A study by Qualtrics and Accel found that we check our phones on average of 150 times per day.

“I like feeling connected all the time. It makes me feel safe.” says Chloe Condon, a second-year Social Service Worker student.

The same study found that 52% of Millennials think technology has improved their relationships. That means 48% aren’t so sure. Many Millennials say that constant communication has a negative effect on their love lives.

“I have had a previous relationship where my partner would constantly text me,” Condon says, “and if I didn’t answer in time they would either ignore me for hours or days,” Farrell Alexandra Lambourne is a second-year Business Administration-Human Resources student who had a similar experience. She says technology put a strain on her relationship.

“It was sometimes strange to me to always be in contact, but I knew she preferred it,” Lambourne says. “But, constant communication made our relationship boring. Whenever we actually saw each other we had nothing left to talk about.”

Lambourne says the pressure to always be communicating was what caused the relationship to fail. “I asked for some personal space for a night, and she could not give me that without texting, e-mailing, calling and even messaging the friend I was with,” Lambourne says.

Emily Erzsebet is an admitted over-communicator. The first-year Business Administration-Marketing (Co-op) student wonders if she’s missing what’s happening in real life because she spends so much time on her phone.

Erzsebet thinks that technology has made millennial relationships harder, and that social media has greatly changed the dynamics of relationships and putting an emphasis on superficial things like photos.

“A lot of it has to do with if the couples Instagram picture is cute, and how many likes they get,” she says.