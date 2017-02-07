Morning larks vs. night owls

By HYOJUNG MAY LEE

Staff Writer

It’s been almost a month since the start of the new semester – and the return of the busy morning rush.

Whether you have an ideal schedule or not, some of you might have noticed your biological clock screaming, “It’s not the perfect time to get started.”

There are largely two “chronotypes” that divide people into early larks and night owls, depending on their preference of the time of a day and when they function best.

The way to know about your chronotype is pretty obvious.

Morning people are more active in the morning and considered to be diligent, whereas the night people are more energetic at night and are often considered to be lazy.

There are some more specific characteristics describing them.

Morning risers get out of bed easily and have leisurely time to get ready for school. Morning is the freshest time for them to be persistent and get into proactive work shortly after they get up.

Sounds like an ideal lifestyle. And in fact, morning risers are more likely to maintain a healthy and happy life, thanks to their good sleep pattern.

Unfortunately, the morning schedule might not work for many night owls who would rather stay awake late and get up just in time to do what they have to the next day. Often skipping breakfast, they hasten to school. Although they get to the classroom, they can be distracted by grogginess.

This life pattern contributes to the night owl’s impulsive temper, which is associated with a tendency to rely on caffeine, smoking and alcohol.

Till Roenneberg, a professor at the Institute of Medical Psychology at the University of Munich, coined the phrase “social jetlag” to explain the phenomenon of people having a hard time adjusting their daily routine caused by the gap in their biological clocks.

Giwon Choi, a second-year Greenhouse Technician program student, has been suffering from this social jetlag for a long time.

“I usually go to bed late – like 2 or 3 a.m. – sometimes later than that. When I wake up in the morning, I feel usually very tired. Even if I try to sleep a lot, I still feel tired. I couldn’t find a reason. I can’t focus on the lectures, so I miss a lot of things. My friend, his concentration in the morning is totally different from me,” said Choi.

For three days in the week, Choi needs to wake up at 6:30 a.m. to get ready for class.

To keep himself up, he drinks coffee and takes a nap after school. It doesn’t always seem to be helpful.

“If I hang out with my friends overnight, it’s perfect (being a night owl), but there is no advantage other than this. Normally, students go to school and workers start their work in the morning. So although I feel tired, I can’t avoid it but have to get used to this system. I feel like it’s just disadvantageous to me.”

The societal standard sets the average 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. time frame for productive activities. Under this system, night people are forced to fit their biological clocks into a time zone other than that which they would naturally prefer.

According to a study from the University of Toronto, night owls are at higher risk of being depressed, less cheerful and flexible, compared to early larks.

But do night owls only have weaknesses?

No. The good news is there are many reasons to be proud of being a night owl. According to several studies, scientists have found smarter people tend to stay up late.

Night people performed better than early risers on a drawing-based creativity test and they are more likely to maintain their cognitive abilities longer.

Jorge Luis Martinez Moreno, an English for Academic Preparation program student, prefers to be a night person because he enjoys more at night.

“I’m more active and I’m feeling much better after 6 p.m. Even though I’m having difficulty focusing on class and assignments in the morning, it’s OK because the earlier the class starts, the more time I have the afternoon for myself.”

Whatever your chronotype is you can find your prime time and utilize it for your priority tasks.

In addition, people can shift their chronotypes and overcome social jetlag.

Moreno has a strategy for it. He sets a bed time in between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. to get enough sleep time and be in good condition for the next morning.

Exposing yourself to sunlight in the morning, increasing physical activity during the day and avoiding lights, including electronics, in the evening can be good strategies you can start right now. And you better cut down on cups of coffee after noon.

An early lark, Youngsung Kim, a Niagara College graduate and St. Catharines resident, who runs a family business, gets up early to start work at 6 a.m. He said he is satisfied with his current chronotype.

“I think what kind of type I am (shows) what I value more. For example, if you want a healthy, balanced life, you can go for an early bird and if you prefer a more enjoyable life then go for a night owl. I think this leads me (to a) little bit of both. Sometimes I go to bed very late to hang out with my friends, but I can normally get up right away when the alarm goes off.”