Moving into awards season

By RACHEL BRODERICK

Staff Writer

Its that time of year again. All your favourite celebrities are dressed up to the nines and heading to the red carpet. Thats right, its award season! Over the past few months voting has been going on, either by judges/committees or by the fans to determine who is going to win big this year.

The Golden Globes have already pasted but in case you missed it, here is a quick recap of all the big winners of the night.

Movies:

Best Motion Picture- Drama

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy

La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone – “La La Land”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Fences”

Best Animated Feature Film

Zootopia

Best Director and Best Screen Play

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Best Original Score

La La Land

Best Original Song

“City of Stars” – “La La Land”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Elle” – (France)

TV:

Best TV series – Drama

The Crown

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Drama

Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath”

Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series — Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross -“black-ish”

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

That was a big night for a lot of people, but the biggest winner of the night was La La Land, winning all 7 categories it was nominated in and becoming the “most winning movie” of Golden Globe history. It was also a big night for Donald Glover, who won his first Golden Globe and The Night Manager, winning 3 of the 4 categories it was nominated in.

It is also being predicted that La La Land will be dominating the Oscars as well. It is currently nominated in 9 different categories including best picture, best actor and actress and best director, to name a few.

Peoples Choice Awards just happened and another record was set. Ellen DeGeneres was just awarded her 20th, 21st and 22nd awards making her the most decorated celebrity in Peoples Choice history.

DeGeneres is quoted saying “This is amazing. 20 is … 17, I get it, 18, sure, 19, I can see it. But 20, this is outrageous. This is really something that means more to me because it comes from the people.” And that was just her first award of the night.

Here is a list of all the winners:

Favourite Movie

Finding Dory

Favourite Movie Actor

Tom Hanks

Favourite Movie Actress

Jennifer Lawrence

Favourite Action Movie

Deadpool

Favourite Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr.

Favourite Action Movie Actress

Margot Robbie

Favourite Animated Movie Voice

Ellen DeGeneres- Finding Dory

Favourite Comedic Movie

Bad Moms

Favourite Comedic Movie Actor

Kevin Hart

Favourite Comedic Movie Actress

Melissa McCarthy

Favourite Dramatic Movie

Me Before You

Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor

Tom Hanks

Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress

Blake Lively

Favourite Family Movie

Finding Dory

Favourite Thriller Movie

The Girl On A Train

Favourite Movie Icon

Johnny Deep

Favourite TV Show

Outlander

Favourite Network TV Comedy

The Big Bang Theory

Favourite Comedic TV Actor

Jim Parsons

Favourite Comedic TV Actress

Sofia Vergara

Favourite Network TV Drama

Grey’s Anatomy

Favourite Dramatic TV Actor

Justin Chambers

Favourite Dramatic TV Actress

Priyanka Chopra

Favourite Cable TV Comedy

Baby Daddy

Favourite Cable TV Drama

Bates Motel

Favourite Cable TV Actor

Freddie Highmore

Favourite Cable TV Actress

Vera Farmiga

Favourite TV Crime Drama

Criminal Minds

Favourite TV Crime Drama Actor

Mark Harmon

Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress

Jennifer Lopez

Favourite Premium Drama Series

Orange Is the New Black

Favourite Premium Comedy Series

Fuller House

Favourite Premium Series Actor

Dwayne Johnson

Favourite Premium Series Actress

Sarah Jessica Parker

Favourite Network Sci-Fi / Fantasy TV Show

Supernatural

Favourite Cable Sci-Fi / Fantasy TV Show

The Walking Dead

Favourite Premium Sci-Fi / Fantasy Series

Outlander

Favourite Sci-Fi / Fantasy TV Actor

Sam Heughan

Favourite Sci-Fi / Fantasy TV Actress

Caitriona Balfe

Favourite Competition TV Show

The Voice

Favourite Daytime TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres

Favourite Daytime TV Hosting Team

Good Morning America

Favourite Late Night Talk Show Host

Jimmy Fallon

Favourite Animated TV Show

The Simpsons

Favourite Actor in a new TV Series

Matt LeBlanc

Favourite Actress in a new TV Series

Kristen Bell

Favourite New TV Comedy

Man With A Plan

Favourite New TV Drama

This Is Us

Favourite Male Artist

Justin Timberlake

Favourite Female Artist

Britney Spears

Favourite Group

Fifth Harmony

Favourite Breakout Artist

Niall Horan

Favourite Male Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Favourite Country Group

Little Big Town

Favourite Pop Artist

Britney Spears

Favourite Hip-Hop Artist

G-Eazy

Favourite R&B Artist

Rihanna

Favourite Album

Blake Shelton- If I’m Honest

Favourite Song

Justin Timberlake- Can’t Stop this Feeling

Favourite Social Media Celebrity

Britney Spears

Favourite Social Media Star

Cameron Dallas

Favourite YouTube Star

Lilly Singh

Favourite Comedic Collaboration

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears- Mall Mischief

Favourite Humanitarian

Tyler Perry