MTV’s Teen Wolf season 6 finale

By APRIL HOUNSOME

Columnist

Spoilers ahead! It’s the end of a series.

Teen Wolf aired its last and hundreth episode on Sunday, Sept. 24. The series started in 2011 with Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Holland Roden, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin and Colton Haynes in the lead roles. Out of all of them, only Posey, Roden and O’Brien remained to the end. (That point can be argued because O’Brien’s character was not around much of the time in Season 6.)

Season 6, Episode 20, the Wolves of War, is a wild ride from start to finish. Posey’s character, Alpha Scott McCall, two of his pack members and Peter Hale, have been pinned down by gunfire from the hunters under Tamora Monroe.

A hunter moves to the side of the concrete pillars, lining up to shoot Scott, when he’s violently knocked forward by a jeep. Roscoe, Stiles’ jeep to be precise. Stiles Stilinksi returns with Derek Hale to play ‘hero’ and save the day.

Throughout the episode, we catch the tail end of stories of other characters who returned for Season 6B along with the series regulars.

The best moment is probably when Coach appears out of nowhere to beat up a hunter and save Jackson and Ethan from getting shot.

“Good to see you, coach,” says Jackson.

Ethan and Jackson are rescued from the hunters’ clutches, and unfortunately, there’s not another kiss between them. Team #Jethan all the way.

Derek saves Scott from dying of yellow wolfsbane poisoning, but falls victim to the Anuk-Ite, opening his eyes when his greatest fear feels real. I get it, fear sucks, but Jennifer? Really?

Scott gouges out his eyes to fight the Anuk-Ite, and only Malia Tate/Hale’s kiss can get him to focus enough to heal before he loses his eyesight completely.

On the up side, he can see again, on the downside, did there have to be a kiss?

Lydia Martin does not experience a dreamy reunion with Stiles, though that may be because they were being attacked at the time. Her last conversation with her boyfriend in the series is about his toe being shot. It’s rather unfortunate.

Liam Dunbar and Theo Raeken fight side-by-side in an overrun hospital. Theo takes a huge step forward in his progress when he takes the pain of a dying Gabe, a high school student who’d turned on them.

Corey and Mason Hewitt admit they love each other in the hospital before taking out a bunch of the hunters. Luckily, neither of them die, which would have made the admission tragic.

Melissa McCall is still a badass, as she fights her way through the overrun hospital after helping Nolan.

Chris Argent leaves his father to die at his sister Kate’s hands, even as she suffers from yellow wolfsbane poisoning. It’s likely we can assume she’s dead for the second time, unless you count her faked suicide, which would make it the third. Hopefully this time it sticks.

Sheriff Noah Stilinski, Agent Rafe McCall and Deputy Jordan Parrish take back Beacon Hills, using their combined force and Jordan’s Hellhound powers.

Suspiciously missing from Season 6B is Isaac, Derek’s only remaining former Beta. At this point, we can only hope he’s still alive and well.

The best quote was from

Season 6 was arguably one of the best in the series, with Part A revealing information we’ve been waiting for (Stiles’ first name) and Part B bringing back some beloved characters.