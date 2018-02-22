MTV’s The Challenge Vendettas a must watch

By LISA BROWN

Columnist

MTV’s The Challenge has aired for nearly 20 years with the first episode airing on June 1, 1998. The current 31st season, The Challenge Vendettas, is based in Spain and has contestants from MTV’s Are You The One, Big Brother (U.S.), MTV’s Geordie Shore (the British version of Jersey Shore) MTV’s The Real World and MTV’s Ex on the Beach (a British reality TV).

According to a Jan. 18 Rolling Stone article, its ratings exceed those of Sportscenter in the U.S., and shows like Survivor have copied The Challenge’s idea to have themed seasons.

It’s much more than a reality show. Those two words don’t do it justice and tend to have a negative connotation. Although it has its typical reality show perks – arguments, cursing and hookups – there’s zero tolerance for physical fighting. If you lay your hands on any other challenger, you’re immediately removed from the “Challenge house,” transported to a hotel, and nine times out of 10, sent home the following morning (depending on the circumstance).

I’ve tried to watch a variety of reality TV (although I’ve never watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is a collective favourite), but it’s difficult to watch reality shows that are solely based off cursing, fighting and sex.

The Challenge is considered a reality game show heavily based on competition. The winners receive extrinsic monetary incentives, and each season there are continuous twists and unexpected turns. It gets better and bigger every season. Trust me that it’s worth your down time.

Dirty 30, the last season based in Columbia, had a separate house for those beat out of the game, and these challengers would compete to re-enter the main house. Contenders in the main house had no idea it existed. Plot twist. This season, for the first time in history, there will be only one winner in the end: a female or a male contender, which is huge.

The other new factor in the game is winners of the loser’s challenge (whoever loses the main challenge competes against a person who was chosen by the rest of the house to compete in the elimination) get a “grenade” that they could use to cripple other players or advance their game. Unexpected turn.

The final competition usually involves travelling to a different location (remote, temperate or tropical), staying awake for at least a day and sometimes requires standing in one position for hours on end (and competing before and after this standing challenge), climbing a mountain with difficult terrain, skydiving, and so on and so forth.

One of my favourite competitions is also show host and American BMX rider T.J. Lavin’s favourite: trivia. Players are usually elevated above water and thrown into the water when they get three answers wrong.

For all adults who’ve been to Sky Zone in St. Catharines or Flying Squirrel in Hamilton and have had a fantastic time, imagine that times a hundred and add remarkable landscapes, foreign locations and water.

That’s what the challenges are like. It’s an adult playground. My second favourite would be the eating challenges or the challenge that involves jumping from transport truck to another transport truck while moving.

The mental game is nearly as important as the physical game. “Politicking” the challengers call it. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is great at this.

He’s been on 16 seasons, won six challenges and has claimed over $685,000. He’s a likely winner for this current season too, having been in power positions two to three times already in the season.

And fun fact, Republican Congressman Sean Duffy was on The Real World: Boston where he met his wife Rachel. Wow MTV.

The Challenge Vendettas airs on MTV Canada at 9 p.m., or if you’re a student like me without cable and a TV, you could watch it on your laptop on Wednesdays.

There’s also a spinoff show called The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars where teams compete to raise money for charities. Challengers include former Olympians, NFL players, as well as hip-hop artists and rappers, to name a few.

“It’s the longest running soap opera on TV,” says Co-creator Jonathon McMurray. That’s what the show is because viewers have been there through the difficulties of each player’s life and for many years of their life, says McMurray.