My day on the runway

By Yusuf Turabi

Staff Writer

I had goosebumps all over my body and a nervousness that was written all over my face when I was about to walk the runway at a fashion show.

Fortunately, I got to wear one of my favorite brands (GUESS). I was over the moon after the unpolished ramp walk.

Since my high school days, I always tried to create a contrast from others when it comes to style. I’ve always leaned toward designer name brands. I get noticed when I wear brands like Adidas, GUESS, Levi’s, etc.

After the fashion show, I got to wondering: what if I had worn unbranded clothes? Would I have felt so great?

What do YOU think?