Navigating the Niagara College website just got easier

The Niagara College website’s search toolbar was updated on July 24.

The search toolbar, which previously relied on a Google-based system, now uses a tool introduced by a startup company from California: Swiftype.

“We kind of get our very own search crawler and it has no connection to Google,” said Courtney Thaggard, new media designer of marketing at Niagara College.

“It goes and looks through all of our pages and kind of amalgamates a giant view of all of our pages and all the information.”

Swiftype makes the navigation of the website easier by intensifying the precision of search results and filtering them to the most pertinent information.

With this feature, the college is able to regularly update its database based on similar searches to provide information at a quicker rate.

The toolbar enables the users to narrow their searches into categories such as all pages, programs, courses and services. The search is also mobile friendly and the toolbar has an auto-complete feature based on keywords that ensures fast and accurate results.

“When using this search function, it seems like now it’s prioritizing the right pages that students actually need as opposed to before,” said Julian Butera, student support worker.

The new search toolbar slides out on the top right corner of every page of the website, to provide searches in an efficient manner.

