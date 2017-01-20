NC tech support warns of phishers

By LYDIA VERSLUIS

Niagara College’s Information Technology Services is asking students and professors to be careful of phishing scams.

Phishing is a practice used by hackers using email to gain personal information such as passwords or credit card numbers under the guise of a reputable company or an individual.

“While the college, through its administrative systems and processes, controls access to this data, you are granted access to information you require to carry out your duties via your college computer credentials (username and password). All of us share a responsibility to keep our passwords secure,” John Levay, chief information officer, Information Technology Services, said in a message to staff.

In the broader community, there have been numerous high-profile reports of companies and institutions falling for phishing scams.

An incident of phishing is being investigated after St. Catharines Hydro Inc. recently had funds totaling $655,000 removed from its bank account. Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating.

Another phishing incident in the news is from the University of Calgary who were forced to pay $20,000 after a ‘ransomware’ cyberattack on their systems.

Levay says vigilance is needed.

“We’re grateful for the assistance of students and staff who have exercised caution and helped to identify these emails over the fall term,” Levay says. “However, the instances of these emails remains high, and we must continue to be vigilant in protecting our systems from fraudulent attempts to access information.”

The best way to deal with phishing scams is to delete the email, but students and staff are asked to forward a copy to the ITS Help Desk at ITSHelpDesk@niagaracollege.ca

The ITS Help Desk sends an alert via campus notice when the college is made aware of a phishing attempt.

Tips to protect yourself from phishing scams:

Learn to identify phishing scams.

Check the email address the message was sent from.

Never go to your bank’s website by clicking on links in an email.

Enhance the security of your computer with an antivirus software.

Only enter sensitive information in secure, encrypted browsers. To be sure that the website is secure, look for https:// and an icon of a lock.