NC to host fundraiser for Women’s Place, Nova House

By CARLY SOLTESZ

Staff Writer

Niagara College is hosting a fundraiser dubbed “Bound for Change” to raise money for Nova House in Niagara Falls.

On March 6, there will be a table set up in the foyer of the Applied Health centre at the Welland campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., where donations will be collected.

There will be purple ribbons available for distribution to raise awareness of domestic violence.

Some students may choose to pledge to bind their wrists together from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to symbolize the hardships of being trapped in an abusive relationship.

Nova House is a safe shelter where women and children experiencing abuse can go to stay. It is run by Women’s Place of South Niagara.

In the last year alone, Nova House provided emergency shelter for 305 women and children, gave legal services to 272 clients through outreach services and took 1,667 crisis calls on their 24-hour support line.

The staff also administered counselling through the organization’s Office Visit Program for 148 women and assisted 154 women through the Transitional Housing and Support Program.

For more information on Women’s Place, including how you can get involved, visit womensplacesn.org