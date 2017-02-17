NCSAC gives a better purpose to your art

By RYAN THORPE

Staff writer

The Niagara College Student Administrative Council (NCSAC) is hungry for art.

Local and student artists are being encouraged to submit original paintings, drawings, jewelry and photographs to the “Hungry for Art” event, set to raise money for the student Emergency Food Bank.

“We have many artistically talented students here at Niagara College,” said Jennifer Siman, NCSAC director of goodwill. “We wanted to provide an outlet for them to showcase their artistic abilities and work. At the same time, we took the opportunity to raise funds for our Student Emergency Foodbank.”

The event, which has taken place for a number of years under different names, will be held Wednesday, March 22, in the Core at the Welland campus, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All donated items will be sold at silent auction and all money raised will go toward the NCSAC Emergency Food Bank, which is one of the most used services offered by the student council. More than 500 students utilized the on-campus food bank last year.

Cash donations will also be accepted.

Admission for the event is free, although individuals are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items.

NCSAC is currently soliciting the help of artists across the region in order to gather the art necessary to pull off the event. They are seeking a variety of pieces in a number of different mediums and are hoping to secure more than 50 works of art for the auction.

“The mandate of ‘Hungry for Art’ is to showcase the art of residents of the Niagara community along with the art of Niagara College students and staff,” said Siman.

“We want to support all local artists and give them a place to share their creations, while raising funds for a vital on-campus student service.”

The event will feature door prizes and a wine and sandwich reception, as well as a painting demonstration and an interactive painting station.

The NCSAC can be contacted directly for additional information regarding the fundraiser.