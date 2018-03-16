NCSAC wraps up ‘Roll Up’ promotion

By RICHA BHOSALE

Staff Writer



The offer of giving free coffee at the Shack on losing “Roll up the Rim” stubs from Tim Hortons ended on Friday, March 9.

“We did it for a shorter time this year compared to the last year and still we received the response very well,” says Shelagh Clarke, Shack supervisor.

The offer took place for almost two full months last year and this year it was only for six weeks.

“It’s hard to tell you the exact number of stubs we collected but it was again a good experience this year,” says Clarke.

According to Clarke, it’s not only about replacing the losing tab with a free coffee. Some students also bought a cookie or muffin while claiming their beverage.

“I can’t say about the future if will continue the offer next year, but yes, students did enjoy it and got educated about student council,” says Clarke.

Clarke says it’s good to educate students and staff who don’t understand what the Shack does or what it stands for.

People are coming back and supporting the Shack more than they did before, says Clarke, adding students come and appreciate the coffee.

Clarke said the Shack was busier during this limited-time promotion and it is good to be busy.

“I just want the students to come and have our coffee after this offer also, and support the place which supports them. If you go around the campus, it’s all corporate,” says Clarke.

“When students come here we support the student population, so I want the students to know the importance of the Shack.”

According to Clarke, a lot of students don’t know the Shack is run by the student council. She says the promotion is a way to interact with students and let them know what it stands for and how it benefits them.