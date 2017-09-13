New president takes helm at Niagara College Student Administrative Council

By MICHELLE DESROSIERS

Staff Writer

When you walk into the SAC office, you can tell there’s something different. There’s a new president in the office and he has plans.

The new president’s main goal? “To create more opportunities for more students.”

From improving the international department to including more LGBTQ services, Student Administrative Council (SAC) President Ryan Huckla says that working together is key.

“Change doesn’t just happen with one person,” says Huckla. “I want to represent all the students and work with all the departments.”

Collaborations will range from working closely with the college’s resources to working with the Region to advocate on behalf of NC students.

As for student satisfaction – one of Niagara College’s highly advertised Key Performance Indicators – Huckla says it is important to keep breaking new ground.

“Being adaptable to the changing community that’s been forming at the college,” says Huckla, “not to play catch up, but to push forward and be innovative.”

Huckla has been building up to a larger political role since his initial days as Prime Minister on the Pelham Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.

After two years of SAC involvement, Huckla knew he had to go for it when the opportunity to run for SAC president came up.

“When the opportunity arose that I could further push the student agenda and work on items that I felt could be improved in the school, I decided to rise to the occasion and really embrace that leadership role.”

Huckla graduated from two Niagara College programs: Fitness and Health Promotion and Public Relations.

With a background in health, he aims to push for greater mental health services.

“It strives beyond eating right and exercise. It’s all about mental health.”

When he can “put in his two cents,” Huckla tries to remind administrators to consider healthier options, including more choices for vegan and vegetarian diets.

With all of his goals in mind, Huckla says that student feedback is still vital.

“Our job is to service the students, so if there’s anyone who has an issue in the college, we’ll either get you where you need to go or take that opportunity here,” says Huckla.

“I’ll take the good, the bad, the ugly.”

SAC directors and staff emails are available on the SAC website: ncsac.ca. Students can also visit the SAC office directly in room SA 205 or call 905-735-2211 ext. 7659.