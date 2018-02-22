New view of mental illness

By SARAH SCHANDL

Columnist

Advocating for mental illnesses has become a passion for me. As I was researching statistics for another piece I wrote, I came across some alarming facts about mental illnesses and employment rates.

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), people with severe mental illnesses have unemployment rates as high as 70 to 90 per cent.

That means approximately 175,000 full-time workers are absent from work due to mental illnesses.

So why is this demographic facing such high unemployment rates?

Well, it could have something to do with stigma.

Perhaps people with mental illnesses aren’t getting jobs because they are too afraid to speak up about the issues they face, and while society is becoming a bit more accepting of mental illnesses, we still have a long way to go.

CAMH also says 64 per cent of Ontario workers would be concerned about how their jobs would be affected if their co-worker suffered from mental illnesses.

But mental illness shouldn’t be seen as a weakness in the workplace.

I think many people are afraid to tell their bosses and co-workers about their illnesses because they know that they will be treated differently or seen as weak.

I suffer from anxiety, which makes me very shy. I worry about everything, but I also have impeccable critical thinking, problem-solving and time management skills because of my “illness.”

People with mental illnesses may have a harder time with certain aspects of their jobs but they shouldn’t be regarded as any less than their co-workers.

I’ll admit that anxiety gets in the way of a lot of tasks I have in school, but at the end of the day I still come out with my assignments in on time and polished to the best of my ability.

My grades speak for themselves, so I don’t think that my mental illness holds me back from obtaining the same or higher grades than my classmates who don’t suffer from mental illnesses.

Society needs to become more accepting of people who struggle from illnesses that they cannot control, and support them instead of turning their heads when people are brave enough to talk about the struggles they face in their work places and daily lives.