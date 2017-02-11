NHL season update

By COREY LEBLANC

Staff Writer

We’re about 25 games away from the end of the NHL regular season. Lots of teams remain in the mix for the playoffs and a lot will be determined in the next months and a half of hockey. Now that every point matters more than ever, analysts such as myself, like to poke our noses into who we think has a shot and who is just holding on for the fight.

Who’s contending, who’s pretending and who needs a little mending? I’m analysing the top 16 teams currently holding down a playoff spot at roughly 55 games into the season to find out.

**All stats and information is as of Friday morning.**

1. Washington Capitals – 82 points

Right now, the standings look like this. The Washington Capitals are number one with 80 points and then if you look way down at the bottom of the pedestal the Caps are standing on, you’ll find the second-place team. The Capitals look poised enough to claim their third Presidents Trophy in the last seven seasons. This comes without the Vezina-quality of play Braden Hotlby is used to playing between the pipes and without a 50-goal scoring pace from captain Alex Ovechkin. This team looks as complete as ever headed into the stretch run and could maybe battle for their first Stanley Cup final in the Ovechkin era.

Status: Contending

2. Minnesota Wild – 76 points

The wild are playing with heart for the first time in their short history. In fact, they’re doing a lot of things right that we’ve never seen a team from Minnesota ever do (I’m looking at you North Stars). They’re third in GF/G and GA/G at 3.34 and 2.32 respectively. This team has bonified scorers, talented defense and a goalie who can contribute big saves for them if they need it. Earlier this season, they went on a 12-game winning streak, which makes me believe that come June this team will be in the mix to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Status: Contending

3. Pittsburgh Penguins – 74 points

In a world where Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin exist on the same team, it’s hard to imagine the Penguins not being firmly locked into the playoffs. They’re suffering in the injury department. Malkin, Crosby, Letang, Hornqvist and Kunitz have all missed time with injuries this season with Malkin currently nursing a lower-body injury. This team might be a few spots higher in the standings

with a fully-loaded roster but it’s their playoff success that make them a favourite to win the cup. Never count out the defending champs.

Status: Contending

4. Columbus Blue Jackets – 73 points

What else can we say about this team that hasn’t already been said. They’re far exceeding expectations put on them at the start of the season. Before the puck even dropped, this team was considered old and rebuilding, but the vets have stepped up and the young blood has shown flashes of brilliance. Cam Atkinson is a born leader, Sam Gagner is a power-play genius, seemingly out of nowhere and Sergei Bobrovsky is in the prime of his life at 28 years old. For me, this team is one veteran forward away from being a threat in the post-season as experience goes a long way in the playoffs. Don’t get me wrong though, these guys have some serious fire power.

Status: Needs Mending

5. Chicago Blackhawks – 71 points

Yes, the Hawks are still in the mix for the top seed in the Western Conference. They’re the models for consistency in the NHL and their stats from this season nearly mirror their stats from last season. The team has managed to stay in the mix without really getting hot at any point in the season. Instead, they’ve maintained the status quo and coasted to the 55-game mark. That’s a scary thought. Are the Hawks saving their best for last? One can hope so, and you can never really count out this club simply because they’ve been there before and they can easily do it again.

Status: Contending

6. New York Rangers – 71 points

The Rangers are exactly where they want to be right now in terms of the standings. They’re comfortable in their ability to score goals and get key contributions from their ever-growing core of young players. J.T. Miller and Kevin Hayes seem to have come into their own and are a driving force in well-balanced offensive attack. They need to acquire a RHD at the deadline if they’re going to once again make a push in the playoffs. The speculation is Kevin Shattenkirk may be the solution, but on thing is for certain. Whoever they acquire, he’s going to have to be better than last year’s rental player, Keith Yandle, if the Rangers want any chance at winning the cup.

Status: Needs Mending

7. San Jose Sharks – 70 points

The Sharks are swirling around first place in the Pacific division and they find themselves barely holding it down with 28 games left to go. This team probably has the healthiest mix of young, old and bearded talent that make me believe in this team. The area of concern for the Sharks is that despite having a potent lineup, they’ve never been able to crack the Conference finals and make it to the big show. The Sharks will most likely be buyers at the deadline, but their core guys could potentially win the cup. However, one more top-six guy could be the difference between a feast and being left stranded in open waters.

Status: Contending

8. Montreal Canadians – 70 points

The Habs come onto this list as the first Canadian team of four. They also have the biggest question mark over top of their heads. At the beginning of the season, anyone would have locked in the Canadiens as top seed in the East with their 13-1-0 start. Since then, they’re barely playing .500 hockey and Carey Price is far from Carey Price-level of play Montreal is used to. The Habs are clinging to the top spot in the Atlantic and they can see the Ottawa Senators (who have four games in hand) in the rear-view mirror. The question mark gets bigger when you consider the amount of talent the Habs have to re-sign in the off-season to remain competitive.

Status: Needs Mending

9. Anaheim Ducks – 68 points

Quack, quack. The Ducks are in the playoff race again as they have been for the better part of a decade. This time however, I get the sense that the Ducks are urgently trying to win it all. They aren’t getting any younger and their core group of players consisting of Corey Perry, Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kessler are all in their 30s. If the Ducks weren’t bogged down with bad contracts and pending UFAs the team would be in a better position to acquire a long-term solution for their offensive struggles this season. Experience travels a great deal, but their core is aged and they lack in goal-scoring talent.

Status: Pretending

10. Edmonton Oilers – 66 points

Eight months ago, I wouldn’t have even dreamed of writing about the Oilers on a playoffs-team list. Here we are, in February, and Edmonton has been up-and-down and scraped together enough

points to play meaningful games this late in the season for the first time since ’06. One reason for that… Connor McDavid. Honestly, no other player in this league is single-handedly responsible for his team’s success than McDavid. His army of Oiler soldiers are marching their way to victory and grinding out enough one-goal games but are kidding themselves if they think they have a shot at the cup without making a splash at the deadline.

Status: Needs Mending

11. Ottawa Senators – 62 points

In hockey, there are two things that are certain. Elite defensemen come once in a lifetime and, in the words of Adam Sandler, the Stanley Cup will never go to Ottawa. Now, that might hurt some of the fans reading, but just listen for a second. The Senators are ranked 23 in goals for (136) but are ninth in goals against (142). The team has one bonified contributor in Erik Karlsson and no serious threats in either of their top-three lines. I would love to hear a sound explanation as to how a team can be 10 games over .500 and still be -6 overall in team plus/minus.

Status: Pretending

12. Toronto Maple Leafs – 61 points

Maple Leaf fans rejoice! Who needs that Kessel guy anyways? The year of the rookies continues in Toronto, but I confess, I wasn’t a believer at the start of this season. The team was in dire need of veterans, especially on the back end. Lord behold, here we are, nearing the final quarter of play and the Maple Leafs have been given key contributions from their trio of talented rookies. So much hope for this club right now, but I stand by my early season prediction. They are one or two additions away from bringing competitive hockey back to the GTA.

Status: Needs Mending

13. St. Louis Blues – 61 points

After years of being in the elite class of NHL defenses, the Blues have finally come back down to earth this season and they have a unique problem in St. Louis they’re not used to seeing. They have goaltending issues. They’re allowing almost three goals a game and if you compare that to prior seasons (like last year when they allowed 2.45 GA/G). I mentioned in an earlier article that trading Brian Elliott was a bad trade for the Blues given their lack of depth between the pipes. I thought that was the best trade of the off-season and while Elliott’s play in Calgary has been lackluster, the trade has indeed had a negative effect on this Blues club, who is one goalie shy of being good again.

Status: Needs Mending

14. Nashville Predators – 60 points

Typically, when a team holds a players-only meeting, they are discussing leadership or lack there of. Well, last week that’s exactly what this team did and it was ultimately decided that their big off-season acquisition, P. K. Subban was longer a fit for associate captain. This could create a lot of controversy for a team hanging onto a bubble spot in the playoffs right now. The Preds are 1-2-0 since that meeting and last night, they fell out of third place in their division. My prediction is that come the end of regular-season play, we see this team fall out in favour of the Calgary Flames.

Status: Pretending

15. Los Angeles Kings – 60 points

Something’s gone awry in La-la Land. This team is still built to win, but hasn’t been able to perform at 100 per cent with their backup goaltenders manning the space between the pipes. In essence, this team still looks the same as the team that won the cup in 2012. The club is big, strong and determined to win, but their core is aging and finding it hard to keep up on most nights. The Kings, in my opinion, have two choices headed down the stretch: they could make a couple moves and make one last run at the championship with their aged core group. Or they could blow it all up right now and collect draft picks as compensation for some bad contracts. Either way, something’s got to chance for this club, they simply aren’t getting enough done.

Status: Needs Mending

16. Boston Bruins – 60 points

The Bruins just fired their coach of ten years. If that’s not an indication of a team ready to restart, I don’t know what is. The Bruins haven’t made the playoffs in two seasons now and their championship-competing days seem long behind them. I believe their core has been depleted and the ones who remain are either too slow or too banged up right now to keep up with the best in the game. They beat the Sharks last night and that’s why they find themselves on this list, but if they didn’t have a plethora of games in hand on everybody else, I wouldn’t be writing about them at all.

Status: Pretending

