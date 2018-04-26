Niagara businesses gear up for sports season

By RENATO PEDRESCHI

Local businesses hope the Raptors and Leafs have a long play-off run and it translates into a full house spring



While many across Ontario hope this spring brings a championship to Toronto, from the Leafs or Raptors, businesses here in the Niagara region hope the buzz created drives patrons through their doors.

“That’s what drives our business,” says Bobby Johnston, general manager for Welland’s Boston Pizza.

“I’m looking at thousands of more sales if they make the playoffs, so we sit here and hope they make the playoffs.”

For only the second time in 16 years both the Raptors and the Leafs are playoff bound, and each are as well positioned as ever to have a long playoff run.

The Raptors enter the postseason as the number 1 seed in the eastern conference and are eyeing their first-ever trip to The Finals. Vegas odds-makers have the Raptors at 2-1 odds to do just that and dethrone Lebron James as the east’s representative in the final series.

As for the Leafs, they are coming off a record season, one where they set franchise highs in both wins and points earned. They face their long-time rivals the Boston Bruins in the first round and have 5-1 odds to make the Stanley Cup finals.

These playoffs even have local business owners conflicted on who to cheer for. Owner of Tailgates Bar and Grill and longtime Boston Bruins fan Lorraine Doucet says she has to cheer for her team but admits the Leafs’ success is better for the restaurant.

“It’s good for business and its exciting. If the Leafs do well, I’m happy for the business,” says Doucet in a bar covered in Bruins memorabilia.

But how much will the entire region stand to benefit? According to Davin Raiha, faculty member at Western University’s Ivey Business School, there may not be much of a benefit.

“It’s probably overestimated how beneficial it is, the economic impact is actually quite small,” says Raiha in an interview with the Toronto Star, citing a decrease in non-sports related activities like seeing a show or going out to eat.