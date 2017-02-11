Niagara College begins its 50th anniversary celebrations

By ALEX YORKE

Staff Writer

Niagara College began celebrating its 50th anniversary on Feb. 8, marking half a century of moulding minds and shaping futures.

In 1967, the college opened the doors of its Welland campus to 450 students. Today, more than 10,000 of them occupy the halls, taking classes in more than 130 unique programs.

“For us it is all about student success – and that’s been reflected in our rich history,” said Niagara College President Dan Patterson. “We are intricately woven into the fabric of the Niagara community, and this anniversary is a great opportunity to reflect on our past and get excited about the wonderful future in front of us.”

While the focus on providing a leading edge in education remains the same, many things have changed over the course of 50 years. In earlier days, the Eva M. Lewis Learning Commons, where many students spend their time was once an empty lot. Classes were held outdoors in the sun while more space was made to keep up with the increasing demand for post-secondary education.

Wendy Hounsham, English as a Second Language professor and alumnus, shared some of her thoughts of attending the college in the 1980s,

“Most of what we now know as Niagara College didn’t even exist and some of the older buildings are now gone, and it was a much smaller place.”

“Going from a student here to an educator here makes a big difference in my thoughts about it,” Hounsham continued, “but I think the facilities are now very modern and very appealing. I teach in the International Department and I think that it helps bring those students to the college.”

The International Department at the college now hosts students from more than 80 countries, continuing to grow every year while taking ESL programs like the one Hounsham teaches.

“I remember coming here as a General Arts and Science student. I was a little bit lost. I had dropped out of university,” said Hounsham. “I just remember what an amazing faculty we had back then and they did wonders with us. We were a pretty sad bunch to say the least and we did really well. They changed our feelings about education and we all went on to study at university after that.”

Now Niagara College is on the forefront of innovation, providing what Patterson calls “work integrated learning,” bringing forward an education built on through hands-on experience.

“Our Welland campus has been revitalized with over $19 million in new facilities,” said Patterson, continuing to mention some of the landmarks that NC has made even in the past two decades with the opening of the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus in 1998, with Canada’s first teaching winery, brewery and upcoming distillery.

“I think that our future is very promising,” said Patterson. “We’ve just launched a strategic plan and we are calling it the ‘pre-emptive college.’ That means the college anticipates not only today’s marketplace but tomorrow’s marketplace.”

This plan for a “pre-emptive college” has already shown fruit in future projects, with planned updates to the college’s automotive facilities to accommodate electric vehicle maintenance and the aforementioned opening of a teaching distillery.

Niagara College is not the only Canadian post-secondary institution celebrating an anniversary, 23 other Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology are also celebrating their 50th year across Ontario.

Several commemorative events have been planned to celebrate the landmark throughout the year, including ceremonial tree plantings in the spring and fall, a 50th anniversary dinner at Niagara College’s Canadian Food and Wine Institute, in May, and a “Start Something Amazing” bus tour in October that serves as an interactive travelling museum.

The recently announced William G. Davis Innovation Fund, honoring former Ontario Premier and minister of education, is also a part of the commemoration, offering students and alumni the opportunity to pitch innovative ideas with the hope of winning prize money.