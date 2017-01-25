Niagara College Board of Governors election has started

By SARA KOZAK

Staff Writer

Board of Governors election is underway

The College is looking for a student representative to be elected to the Niagara College Board of Governors for the term of Sept. 1, 2017 to Aug.31, 2018.

Nominations are being accepted until Wed., Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. Information and nomination forms are available at the Welland, Niagara-on-the-Lake and Niagara Falls Campus Student Administrative Council (SAC) offices.

The online election will take place Mon., Feb.13 until Thursday, February 16.

If interested, please contact and submit cover letter and resume to Rob Walters, Senior Advisor to the President at rwalters@niagaracollege.ca

What is the Board of Governors?

The Board of Governors of Niagara College makes financial decisions and policies for the college. Among other things, it has responsibilities to minimize the school’s impact on the environment, to enhance services for students and to monitor spending.

Who are they?

The Board of Governors of Niagara College is comprised of 17 people from the community and 11 students. Their overall goal is to provide outstanding applied education and training for a changing world within the Niagara economy.

What do they do?

The Board of Governors of Niagara College hires and evaluates the College CEO, approves the annual business plan, budget and annual report and helps define corporate goals.