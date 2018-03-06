Niagara College hosts third Women’s Volleyball Championship

By BETH AUDET

Staff Writer



Niagara College’s Welland campus will host the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Women’s Volleyball Championship in March, 2019.

According to Mike Puillandre, communications and events coordinator for the college’s Department of Athletics and Recreation, this is the third nationals hosted in Welland’s athletic facilities, albeit the first for women’s volleyball.

“Anytime you have the opportunity to host a national championship – from the student athletes’ perspective, the students’ perspective or just the college community’s perspective – it’s a fantastic opportunity,” says Puillandre.

He says it gives the community and fans a chance to come together and cheer and creates amazing opportunities for students to volunteer and get involved in a great event.

For the student athletes, he says “the chance to play for national gold on their home court is always just such a unique opportunity” and they are looking forward to competing next year.

The championship will include Canada’s top eight teams – the winning teams from each of the five conferences (B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic associations), two wildcard teams plus a guaranteed buy for the hosting team.

“It’s a great opportunity when you know you’re guaranteed that spot to compete for a medal at nationals,” says Puillandre.

Not that the team needs a guarantee.

Puillandre says the women’s volleyball program is “very strong,” medaling provincially for the past three years.

He says hosting nationals will provide fantastic exposure for the women’s volleyball program and athletic department, just as it did in 2013 for men’s volleyball.

“Any time you’re on the national stage, it’s great.”

Ray Sarkis, the intercollegiate coordinator and championship chair for the college, will lead the planning and organizing of the event. According to Puillandre, Sarkis has over 30 years of experience in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA), making him a “very knowledgeable person to have on your side in hosting an event like this.”

In a media release Sarkis said he and the committee are “excited and honoured to host this prestigious national event.”

Welland’s facility has hosted national championship tournaments for women’s basketball in 2011 and men’s volleyball in 2013. It also hosted the provincial championship for women’s basketball in 2015 and will host the provincial championship for men’s basketball from March 1-3, 2018.