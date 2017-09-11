Niagara College is here to help you

BETH AUDET

Columnist

Post-secondary education is costly. You pay for it with your time, your money, your relationships, your emotional well-being and your physical and mental health.

With the myriad of resources available to help cope with the student condition, we believe there is no reason you can’t succeed in your educational pursuits at Niagara College.

Lana Hardwick, financial aid advisor for the Welland campus, explains there are many options to assist with tuition and living expenses while at college.

Starting this month, Ontario is offering free tuition to more people than ever through the updated Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP).

Many students who weren’t eligible for OSAP in the past will be approved under the new program; parental income and living allowances have increased.

“It’s been simplified: it’s faster, it’s much more user friendly, it’s mobile friendly, so students can do the application now on their phone or on their tablet,” says Hardwick.

Students are encouraged to start an online application, regardless of their situation, says Hardwick. The team of financial aid staff are available to help them along the way.

The college also offers entrance awards based on grades, awards chosen by faculty, government-initiated first-generation bursaries and indigenous bursaries.

If a scholarship is not claimed, it is re-advertised.

Last year, $15,000-$20,000 in scholarships were awarded.

As long as a student communicates with the financial aid office, help is always available.

Staff maintain an open-door policy and frequently assist students in appealing OSAP applications – whether that means reassessing a decision or increasing funding.

If a non-OSAP student voices their struggle to pay tuition, a payment agreement can be reached. As long as there is communication, no interest is applied. “Your balance stays your balance,” says Hardwick.

Budgeting workshops are even run in the spring; repayment workshops run in the fall.

Initiating post-secondary education takes a toll on your health as well. Christine Philbrick, college nurse at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus, has been with Niagara College for 24 years. She has seen this first-hand.

“It’s a time of tremendous change for students,” says Philbrick. Some are moving to a new city, leaving friends and family, starting new academic programs, merging into adulthood or simultaneously managing a family. A lot of stress is attained in this transition.

Episodic illnesses – such as colds and the flu – are commonplace, especially during winter with students living and studying in close quarters. This, of course, you must deal with while managing your heavy course load.

The biggest issues for students, explains Philbrick, are sexual and mental health. With new environments and new relationships come plenty of questions, and support and education are available.

The key is knowing there is help and knowing where to get it. For this, they work very closely with the counselling department.

Andrea Walker is one of four full-time counsellors at the Health Wellness & Accessibility Services office at the Welland campus (AH125).

“We offer scheduled appointments for students as well as brief consultation/walk-in times every day where students can be seen on a first-come-first-served basis,” says Walker. Students in crisis are given priority.

Counsellors offer help with learning strategies, relationships, stress management, substance abuse, adjusting to college life or mental health and wellness.

Support services and accommodations are available for students with permanent or temporary disabilities.

They can also connect you with community resources to address a wide variety of needs.

“Niagara College students are diverse, as are their strengths,” says Walker.

The Niagara-on-the Lake office has three full-time counsellors (W102) and there are Indigenous student counsellors at both campuses.

Part-time counsellors provide extra support during busy times.

The support teams at the college are always looking for ways to improve the services available to students. Staff undergo training to keep their skills up-to-date and service fairs and workshops are conducted throughout the year.

With exceedingly extensive support offered for Niagara College students, we can’t imagine how you won’t be successful. Unless, that is, you don’t take advantage of it.

For more information on where to get help, visit niagaracollege.ca.