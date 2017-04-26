Niagara College Journalism students win two national honours

By Niagara News Staff

Niagara College’s Journalism program this week won national awards in two separate competitions.

At the Emerge Canada Awards Monday night, a team of Niagara College journalism students finished first in the best multimedia project category for its in-depth investigation into mental-health issues faced by Ontario’s post-secondary students.

Also this week, Jeremiah Link, who graduated last June, won third-place honours in the feature photography category in the Canadian Community Newspaper Association (CCNA) awards.

The ambitious multimedia project, I Am Not OK/Crisis on Campus, featured its own website and included more than a dozen stories, videos, photo galleries, interactive graphics and podcasts. The project also included a special Niagara News print edition. The Niagara College entry beat out Ryerson University, the University of British Columbia, Sheridan College and another entry from a student in Niagara’s Broadcasting, Radio, Television and Film (BRTF) program.

“I’m incredibly proud of our students,” says Charles Kopun, the Journalism Co-ordinator and managing editor of the Niagara News. “In both cases, the quality of work was outstanding and the multimedia project was groundbreaking for our program.

“It’s nice to get some recognition that our digitally refocused program is on the right track and can compete with other, much larger programs and schools.”

Kopun says the project began in a second-year Multi-Platform Journalism course taught by professors Susan Pedler and Paul Dayboll but and quickly grew to become an all-consuming labour of love for many of the students.

The project emerged from a recent study by the Ontario University and College Health Alliance (OUCHA), which looked at the mental health of 25,000 Ontario post secondary students.

“They took a document about a complex issue and lifted it right off the page to create something that is dynamic, interactive and important,” says Pedler, who oversaw the project.

“They also showed an incredible amount of care and compassion toward the Niagara College students they interviewed. They should be very proud of this work.”

The following Niagara College students participated in the project: Jessica Andersen, Megan Beam, Rachel Broderick, Leighia Chapman-Klaassen, Harley Davidson, Kathleen Driscoll, Hugo Garcia Gonzalez, John Hopkins-Hill, Jeremy Houghton, Brendan Jure, Sara Kozak, Corey Leblanc, Hyojung May Lee, Ziwen Lu, Yusuf Turabi, Melanie Ross, Hayley Sedgewick, Carley Soltesz, Ryan Thorpe, Lydia Versluis and Alex Yorke.

The entries were judged on storytelling, videography, still photography, infographics and interactive elements. To view the project go to www.iamnotok.ca

The Emerge Media Awards celebrate the achievements of journalism, media and communications students from all provinces and territories in Canada.

Link’s third-place-winning feature photo essay, headlined “Woodcraft,” was published in black-and-white in the Niagara News and details the woodworking creations of a Niagara College automotive student Curt Carter. http://www.niagara-news.com/woodcraft-at-niagara-college/