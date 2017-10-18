Niagara College men’s volleyball team set for 2017 season

By TYLER O’BRIEN

Staff Writer

After four straight years of top 4 finishes, the Niagara College men’s volleyball team took a step back last season, finishing 9-9.

Head Coach Nathan Groenveld does not anticipate another setback, and has reloaded the roster, with only three players returning: middles Jake Williamson and Tristan Swinden, as well as setter Aiden Atkinson.

Groenveld expects a big year from the two veteran middles, Williamson and Swinden.

“Both are fantastic middles for us. They’re big, athletic and offensively they are really good and they will make a huge impact.”

Atkinson is currently battling for the starting setting position, and whatever the outcome of that position battle he will be a positive contributor throughout the season.

Groenveld believes these three returnees have already been a positive impact from the work they put in during the summer.

“They went through a not great season last year, and really have brought the work ethic and had great summers, and I think it will carry over for them.”

A strong recruiting class has the Knights poised to return to the top of the standings, which has been a common theme during Groenveld’s coaching tenure.

Three first-year college players coming into the program that look to perform immediately are Jaydon Milne, Jack Sullivan and Elijah Bugiardini.

“Those three guys are phenomenal talents. Jaiden is probably the smoothest 18-U player I have seen play in a while. Eli has an absolute cannon for an arm, and Jack is just a baller.”

Mitch Sawatski is a transfer who is set to be a key piece in getting the Knights back to where they want to be. Previously a middle, he is now transitioning to playing the left side. Groenveld believes he will be able to make the switch and be a leader for the team.

The Knights will look to start the season strong, as three of their first four games are away games, including a weekend trip to Sudbury. Groenveld hopes the team builds good habits and isn’t as concerned about results.

“For us it’s important to start well from a confidence perspective. It’s more how are we playing, how are we gelling as a team and do we keep getting better? Do we come out the second game and play better than the night before? It’s just continuing to get better.”

Groenveld is also closing in on a milestone as he is seven wins away from being the winningest men’s volleyball head coach in the school’s history.

“I think it’s a testament to the athletes we’ve been able to recruit, and the culture we have created in men’s volleyball… I think there is an expectation to be awesome here, from the academics to the athletics. Everything is here, and you shouldn’t have any excuse to not be successful.”

Groenveld is looking for the Knights to take a step forward from last year and believes this team has potential to be very successful.

“With the talent we have we should be playing for a medal, but we will see how it plays out.”

The Knights open the season in Sudbury before returning home on Nov. 2.