Niagara College receives $7.3 million in federal funding

By ALEX YORKE

Staff Writer

The shine on the Golden Horseshoe just got a little bit brighter as Liberal MP Vance Badawey, on behalf of Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains, announced that Niagara College would be receiving $7.3 million in funding to help create the Southern Ontario Network for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation (SONAMI) on Dec. 19.

“Today’s announcement is a great example of how our region is coming together to create unique partnerships and keep jobs local,” said Badawey. “I’m proud of the benefits that this network will have for helping our businesses access the tools and talent they need to succeed now, as well as training the workforce of the future.”

The funding has been provided by FedDev Ontario through the Investing in Commercialization Partnership Initiative to build a network that will aid Canadian manufacturers in speeding up the adoption of new technology in the region.

While Niagara College is taking a leadership role, SONAMI is a partnership between multiple post-secondary institutions to support research and development in the manufacturing sector. Partners include Mohawk College, Sheridan College and McMaster University.

“I think the fact that the partners have asked Niagara College to be the lead speaks volumes of the kind of skills, knowledge and collaborative nature of who we are at Niagara College,” said Niagara College President Dan Patterson. “We believe in strong teams and we believe in working with partners to achieve great results, synergy is really at play here we are looking to McMaster University, Sheridan and Mohawk knowing they have expertise with the thought of ‘how can we bring that together’ to create this single window to help employers and work with them to create jobs and opportunities.”

The project will focus on the development of a network that aims to support the needs of manufactures in research and development by creating 186 jobs that will be working on 170 new and unique prototypes and the development of 85 new commercial products.

“This unique partnership provides an opportunity for McMaster to lend its expertise in helping small regional companies develop innovative manufacturing processes,” said McMaster Manufacturing Research Institute Director and Mechanical Engineering Professor Stephen Veldhuis.

“Fostering collaboration and strengthening partnerships are a strategic priority for Mohawk,” said Mohawk College President Ron McKerlie. “We are proud to join SONAMI and we look forward to putting our technology students to work in helping industry partners bring innovative solutions to the market.”

“Through our Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Design Technologies, Sheridan brings a breadth of expertise to SONAMI in the areas of additive manufacturing, sustainable energy systems, robotics and automation,” said President and Vice Chancellor of Sheridan College Mary Preece. “By combining our strengths with our partner educational institutions, SONAMI will deliver compelling value to industry while advancing economic growth in the Golden Horseshoe.”

This investment is part of the Liberal government’s continuing innovation agenda that aims to turn Canada into a technological hub on the front lines of industry.

“The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovation and competitiveness on a global scale. This means connecting our manufacturers to the tools they need to succeed and compete,” said Bains in his statement on the announcement.

“This project exemplifies the type of collaboration between business, academia, research institutions and government that we need to foster innovation.”