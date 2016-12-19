Niagara College receives $7.3 million in federal funding

Search
- At Niagara News we want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy holidays, stay tuned for more of our coverage in the new year.
- We're following Santa's route this year with #NORADTracksSanta join us here, https://t.co/CZ2kv6RtVm
- MP Badawey announces $7.3 million in federal funding for @niagaracollege, full story here. #SONAMI #innovation https://t.co/9uk87ri1Cc
- MP Vance Badawey announces 7.3 million in FedDeV funding for @niagaracollege through Investing in Commercialization Partnership Initiative
- Niagara News is on scene at the Welland campus awaiting a major funding announcement for @niagaracollege
-
Recent Posts
Advertising