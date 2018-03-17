Niagara College staff member honoured for leadership of LGBTQ2+

By LISA BROWN

Staff Writer



Alison Ryder, the academic advisor for the school of Community Services and the part time co-ordinator who runs Virtual Dementia Training for Allied Health, was honoured with the Canada 150 award by Vance Badawey, MP for Niagara Centre, for her leadership of Niagara LGBTQ2+ youth for both on and off campus committments.

“Being the recipient of the Canada 150 (award) is truly an honour, but more importantly, it has led to much conversation and brought light to an ongoing need to support our entire student body, ensuring that NC is a safe and welcoming community for all,” Alison says modestly.

Alison, in partnership with Jen White, the co-ordinator for Child and Youth at Niagara College, knew the importance of an NCSAC social club for the LGBTQ2+ community because they both saw first-hand the need for this population of students to be acknowledged, celebrated, empowered and welcomed. The LGBTQ2+ community at Niagara College is known as the Rainbow Knights and was established in the fall of 2017.

In addition to the Rainbow Knights, Alison is working with the Board of Directors and community volunteers, including Niagara College counsellors Jen White and Michelle MacIntosh, for OUTNiagara. They’re creating and organizing services and supports for the LGBTQ2+ community, which currently has “nothing” available so far on a day-to-day basis. They hope to supply counselling in-person and over the phone, group meetings, activities, fundraisers and so on.

“We want to be seen in the community that we have a voice,” says Alison. “We need more.”

Especially since many people are moving here from Toronto where services and supports for the LGBTQ2+ community are abundant.

Alison was also asked to create an advisory council in the Niagara region to give the LGBTQ2+ community a voice in Parliament. This was sparked by the federal government apology to the LGBTQ2+ community in 2017 where MP Badeway asked for the opinions of Alison and the Rainbow Knights in order to give Prime Minister Justin Trudeau advice on how to reconcile. Alison and the student presidents of the NOTL and Welland Rainbow Knights’ groups, Alyssa Wolfe and Sharaya McCollum-Brown, offered real experiences that occurred in the Niagara region.

There is a gathering on April 15 in downtown St. Catharines to join every community to speak about LGBTQ2+ concerns and ideas and to create a list for educational institutions, media and politicians. Gender and sexuality is becoming fluid, so this session will help change the conversation.

Alison says, “I am so passionate about the well-being and growth of our students, and I am so fortunate to be in a position where I am able to offer support and understanding.”

“I am extremely proud of what our students have accomplished already with the establishment of the Rainbow Knights, and I am excited to be a part of the future of the LGBTQ2+ movement at Niagara College and the Niagara region. If we can make our little community more understanding, it will hopefully spread throughout our society.”

It’s unknown how many students on campus identify as part of the LGBTQ2+ community.

There are many personal and social factors affecting students from coming out of the closet, but Niagara College’s arms are open to this population when and if they’re ready to talk to someone.

You must give actors a lot of credit for acting like someone they’re not because some of these students must do it everyday and it’s incredibly difficult, says Alison. Don’t fight it or suppress it. You only have one life.

Feel empowered!



“I’m more than happy to meet and connect students with supports and services,” Alison says warmly.

• If you would like to speak with a trusted staff member, please connect with Alison in person at the Welland campus room SE101 (across from the bookstore) or by phone (905) 735-2211 ext. 7680.

• Please connect with the counselling services at either the NOTL or Welland campus. Their contact numbers, locations and hours of operation can be found at niagaracollege.ca/counselling-services/contact-us/.

• Contact the presidents of the LGBTQ2+ social clubs Sharaya McCollum-Brown (Welland) at

smccollumbrown1@ncstudents.niagaracollege.ca or Alyssa Wolfe (NOTL) at awolfe3@ncstudents.niagaracollege.ca.

• Find Justin Trudeau’s formal apology to the LGBTQ2+ community on his official website.

Get Involved!



• Join the coalition! Become a member of the Niagara College Welland campus’s Rainbow Knights Facebook group at “NC Rainbow Knights.”

• Join the NOTL campus’ Rainbow Knights Facebook group at “LGBTQ*.”

• If you’re a student interested in taking part in a forum that discusses LGBTQ2+ issues and how Niagara College can support this population at both campuses, please email Alison at aryder@niagaracollege.ca.

Advice from Alison



• You will encounter places outside of an educational institution that aren’t as welcoming of the LGBTQ2+ community as we are here at Niagara College. It’s important to change attitudes but remember it’s not always possible. Everyone is different whether it’s ethically right or wrong.

• “If everyone were to come out and be brave and be willing to face it, it’s going to get easier,” says Alison. You are not alone. Hope will prevail and it will get better.

• “It’s vital for students to be good people,” says Alison. Practice empathy and compassion. Look to volunteer. Research proves bringing happiness to others or helping others will profoundly affect your own happiness.

• One day we won’t have to have the conversation about someone being gay. You wouldn’t ask someone if they’re heterosexual, right? Alison believes in positive change.

• It will happen in my lifetime. One day someone can walk hand-in-hand down the street with someone of the same sex, for example, and not be stared at by members of the public. It will happen.

• Walk in our shoes. Attend Pride in the Park in Montebello Park in St. Catharines or Pride in Toronto during the summer. Everyone is welcomed.

• Visit Pride Niagara at prideniagara.com for bi-monthly, monthly and annual events.

• Let’s make this normal.