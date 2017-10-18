Niagara College student competes in Invictus Games

By KEARA JOYCE

The Invictus Games are for men and women who have made a sacrifice for their country and have lost something.

“They have been tested and challenged, but they have not been overcome. They have proven they cannot be defeated,” says the Invictus Games website. These men and women are currently serving or are veterans overcoming their mental or physical injury.

All of the sports available are adaptive so people who have been wounded or are struggling with mental health issues are able to compete in sports they love.

Jason Pulver, a Niagara College student in the Human Resources program, is one of the 90 Canadian athletes competing in this year’s game.

Pulver served as a military police corporal from 2005 to 2010 at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden, CFB Esquimalt and CFB Kingston, after graduating from the Police Foundations program in 2003.

He retired from the forces due to an ankle injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I played basketball at Niagara College when I was able bodied. Now, not even injury can stop me from playing the game I love. I just play in a wheelchair now,” he said.

“In some strange way, my basketball career is coming full circle through Niagara College.”

Pulver participated in wheelchair basketball, discus and shot put.

There are 1,500 volunteers, 550 competitors, 17 nations and 12 sports. The sports are archery, athletics, cycling, golf, indoor rowing, Jaguar Land Rover driving challenge, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis.

“Once you leave the military, the sense of brother/sisterhood is lost, as civilians do not understand our culture or our injuries,” he said.

“Getting to hang out with fellow vets who are struggling with similar injuries feels like I am normal again.”

The games took place Sept. 23 through Sept. 30. The games were hosted in Toronto as the country celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

“Time and time again, competitors from around the world tell me that sport has saved them, that the Invictus Games have given them a new lease on life, and that to represent their country again with fellow comrades is something they could only have dreamt of while lying in a hospital,” said Prince Harry.