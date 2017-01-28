Niagara College students dress for success

By JESSICA ANDERSEN

and YUSUF TURABI

Staff Writers

A common reason why employers don’t choose to hire an interviewee is that they did not take enough pride in their appearance.

Therefore, Niagara College’s Career Services, Academic Advising and Student Engagement team decided to host an event called Dress for Success, a student career clothing drive.

The event was held on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Applied Health building.

“This is our first year doing it,” said Dana Brown, community engagement coordinator at the Centre for Student Engagement and Leadership.

“I think maybe 10 years ago, or even more, someone did something similar.”

“We put out a call to all the staff in November saying that we were going to do this so if they had any professional clothes, shoes or accessories to bring them in,” said Brown. “We had about two months to collect everything.”

The event is great for students as it helps them to browse for professional clothing, shoes and accessories that will help them prepare for interviews without costing an arm and a leg because all the clothes are free to the students.

Staff also shared tips and tricks on how to dress appropriately for the workplace environment.

“We had one of our student assistants make a postcard of what to wear to the interview and what to wear to work as every workplace is different,” said Brown.

Shopping for a new wardrobe can become extremely expensive, especially professional business clothing. As some students have little extra money after expenses, any extra help is important for student success in the interview and subsequently the workplace.

Brown recalls after her graduation getting a job that was extremely professional and having to go out and spend a few hundred dollars on a new wardrobe of professional clothing.

“We noticed at the All About Options Expo that there’s lots of employers there and students come with their resumes but are still dressed in sweatpants,” said Brown.

Items left over from the Welland campus drive were sent to the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus as another clothing drive was scheduled to take place the next day. Anything remaining after that drive will be donated to charity.

“There’s lots of places in the Welland area that will take the leftover clothing,” said Brown.