Niagara College students’ opinions on Kyle Jenner’s alledged pregnancy

Speculation about reality star Kylie Jenner being pregnant surfaced online on Sept. 22, and several news agencies, including TMZ, E! news and CNN have posted stories on the controversial topic.

Rumours of the pregnancy started on Sept. 12, when Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing an oversized t-shirt while out with her friend.

First-year Journalism student Ceara Klassen wasn’t so quick to believe the rumours. “I don’t really follow the Kardashians much, but I just saw on the Internet that Kylie Jenner was pregnant and I don’t really know if I believe it,” she says.

“I watch a show on Snapchat called the Rundown and they were talking about it today. They were saying that she hasn’t shown a baby bump or anything yet… and the fact that she isn’t really public about it just throws me off a little bit.”

Many news agencies have posted their own theories on Jenner’s pregnancy. Some even suggesting that Jenner could be carrying her older sister’s (Kim Kardashian’s) child.

Madison Judson, also a first-year Journalism student, thinks that Jenner could be serving as a surrogate for her sister saying, “I think she may be pregnant, I just don’t know if it’s necessarily her child because the people on the radio said that she’s the baby surrogate for Kim [Kardashian] so I think that’s a bit more likely…

“I guess we’ll find out in a couple months if she starts showing a bump or anything like that. Part of me wants to believe it’s true.”

These publications all say that “sources” have confirmed that Jenner is five months pregnant with a baby girl, and rapper Travis Scott, boyfriend of five months, is the father.

Kardashian posted her response to the stories via Twitter on Sept. 27 to her nearly 56 million followers. She tweeted, “People who supposedly work with us ‘confirming’ details they know nothing about! Especially when we haven’t even communicated with them SMH (shaking my head).”

Chelsea Spiers, a first-year Child and Youth Care program student thinks the media should mind their own business and give her personal space. “She could be pregnant, but like I said it’s not really anyone’s business but hers,” she says.

“It shouldn’t be all over the media, like if you and I were pregnant no one would care and it should be the same way for her. Respect her privacy.”

Olia Balagh, who was visiting a friend at the college, said, “I think she [Jenner] does her own thing, like she’s a boss. Even though people hate on her she’s still going to win no matter what. I don’t think she’s pregnant, it’s just another rumour, but she’s going to shut it down soon though.”

Jenner has yet to address the rumour personally and fans are waiting anxiously.