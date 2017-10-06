Niagara College turns 50 years young

By Daniela Vilanova

Niagara College celebrated its 50th anniversary Oct. 4 with a gathering that included former staff members, alumni and the Mayor of Welland, Frank Campion.

“It’s been a wonderful journey of a lot of hard work and commitment, but at the center of it is our student success,” said college President Dan Patterson.

Peter Thompstone, one of the pioneers in the Horticulture Program, started teaching in 1975 at Buchanan house in St. Catharines before the program moved to Niagara-on-the-Lake. He remembers that time as the best years of his life. “Everybody bonded very well,” Thompstone said.

Dave Abraham was one of the first business and mathematics teachers in 1967. He said it was “always good to meet the new people.”

The library had a booth with copies old yearbooks and course calendars.

Colleges Ontario’s “Amazing 50 Campus Tour” trailer was featured. It is an interactive museum travelling around the province to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of several colleges.