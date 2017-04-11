Niagara College urges women to join STEM

By LISA BROWN

Staff Writer

Women comprise about five per cent of students in Niagara College’s School of Technology Programs. The college held its second annual student event challenge to promote engineering and its role in society and to help get more women into technology fields.

The event was one of 500 across Canada during March’s NEM (National Engineering Month) by Engineering Canada.

Daniela Cortes Aristizabal, a second-year Mechanical Engineering student and research assistant, and Diana Serna, a first-year Mechanical Engineering student, represent the four female students in this diploma program. Both women organized and emceed the NEM event in The Core to inspire girls and promote the important role of women in technology.

Cortes Aristizabal says not only is the college promoting its engineering programs, the research and innovation centre and 3D scanning and printing, but it’s also targeting a “niche market” to increase recruitment of women and representation in these areas of the college.

“We definitely want more women to enroll in our engineering and technology programs… It’s a very stable and successful career path that you can take,” said Cortes Aristizabal.

Cortes Aristizabal says a gender gap exists amongst engineering careers because women and men tend to have different, stereotypical upbringings. Boys aid their fathers in working around the home and fixing vehicles while girls spend time with friends and play at playgrounds. She says she feels welcomed and comfortable around peers in her program, but more inclusion of women is needed to support other women in these heavily male-saturated STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) careers.

Guest speaker Devi Richards, maintenance projects and contract administration supervisor for the municipality of Durham, says there’s an implicit bias that STEM is for boys only, and the subliminal messages girls receive throughout life determine if they will test their sheer will to face this bias.

Richards says equality must become prevalent in trades and technology because women feel intimidated that they must work two times harder, faster because of personal preconceptions.

“Always be you and do you…Be bold (and) be confident. Throw away negative stereotypes (and) embrace your journey in STEM,” said Richards. “Support your female and male counterparts and most of all make mistakes and learn from them.”

Courtney Picard, Dofasco equipment reliability co-ordinator, says “women helping women” in these fields will mandate change to move forward and become more inclusive for further generations.

Picard: “Do it. If you like math, if you like science, if you like getting your hands dirty, if you like taking things apart and picking things up again, do it. If you’re the type of person that’s questioning everything or wondering how things work, go into (engineering or a STEM career).”

Picard is one of three women in a 14-person business unit at Dofasco, which she claims is the highest female representation in a department at Dofasco.

Erika Escolero, a Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School student, says she was excited to see the 3D printer and learn about the possibilities of a STEM career path.

Accompanied by her family, Escolero said her tech teacher advised her to attend Niagara College’s event because he noticed she liked construction and was good with numbers.

After viewing the 3D scan demo, Grade 9 student Emily Goldsworthy said she will conduct further research into the copious engineering careers to see what possibility best fits her interests.

“I knew from a very young age that I would go into something that involves creating, so I actually considered going into engineering and technology. I’m not exactly sure where I want to go with it, (but) I know I want to go into that general direction,” said Goldsworthy.

Each table participated in an interactive team building activity to test problem solving skills. Each group was provided materials to build a structure a human could walk through. A mentor Q&A activity followed when visitors asked technicians, certified technologists and other mentors from various, related fields about their education and current careers.

At the tail end of the evening, the 3D scanning demonstration sparked the most interest highlighting how prototyping and other various applications work. A shoe sole, heart, lung pump and adjustable wrench – created by the 3D printer – was on display. Visitors also participated to win many raffle prizes: auxiliary cords, iPad and iPhone cases, Niagara College merchandise, selfie sticks, USB car chargers, a virtual reality kit and much more.

“Women are more creative and we tend to think outside of the box. I think this is very important in engineering, developing new technologies, the development of new products and innovation,” says Cortes Aristizabal.

Related