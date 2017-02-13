Niagara Knights Men’s take on Lambton Lions

By COREY LEBLANC



Staff Writer

The Niagara Knights men’s basketball team continued their dominant season on Saturday by narrowing defeating the Lambton Lions by the score of 84-79.

It was a game of ups and downs that featured the Knights almost blowing a lead that had stood at 18 points in its peak. Knights failed to put away the 3-12 Lions.

“We let them come back and we shouldn’t have,” said Lequan Hylton after the game. “We kind of let go, we took everything for granted I guess. We were up by 20 and we relaxed when we shouldn’t have. We should have tried to step on their throats and made it 30, made it 40 and we didn’t.”

PHOTO BY COREY LEBLANC

Hylton had another solid game despite the collapse that almost cost them the game. He put up 13 points and played almost 28 minutes. He exceeded his averages in both 3 PT shooting percentage and 3 PT attempts. Hylton, along with teammates Van Hutchinson and Levi Makuna really stepped up and gave the Knights the push they needed to win the game.

Hutchinson has a game-high 18 points for the Knights, while Makuna was key in securing the victory, putting up the free-throw that would eventually serve as the four-point cushion in the dying seconds.

Coach Keith Vassel, who’s come to expect more of his team, is happy they won, but knows his team could have done better to put away the Lions early.

“I was disappointed in how the second half went. I don’t think we played with enough energy,” said Vassel. “I think we got a little overconfident and it came back to bite us in the butt.”

The win for the Knights is number 12 on the year and their third in a row. It will serve as a confidence booster against the .500 St. Clair team that rolls into town tomorrow afternoon.

“We didn’t capitalize on our chances. It was just a sloppy second half and hopefully we’ll be able to bounce back tomorrow,” said Vassel.

Quick Hits

I’m a real fan of Kevin Cooper and the way he plays the game. He’s a hard power forward and although he only played 7:48 tonight, he had another vicious slam in this one. He’s my kind of player.

Forward, Payam Samboni sat out of this one with a sore hip. Talked to him in between quarters and he hopes to be ready to go tomorrow against St. Clair.

Lequan Hylton showed a lot of emotion in the second-half that can only be described as honourable. He was happy when the team was doing well and visibly upset when they almost blew the lead. I think he showed today just how much he cares about this team.

Van Hutchinson is the backbone of this team. I’ve said it before, but he puts up nearly 30 minutes a game and is highly effective when he’s inside the key. Watch out though, he’s more effective when he drives the basket and I’m positive some of the Lambton players will be feeling Hutchinson in the morning.

Knights had a great day shooting percentage wise. They exceeded team averages in every aspect of shooting percentage. Truly was a wonderful game to watch.

Can anyone other than Sheridan stop this Knights team? Seriously, even when they were on their heels in the fourth quarter of this one, there was never any doubt that they would come out with the win. Both the Knights’ losses this season have come against the Bruins and right now they have me believing that’s the only team that can beat them.

After the Game – Levi Makuna

Q: Describe that win, coming off the first of a back-to-back weekend.

A: It was tough. We let off a bit in the third quarter, but as long as we got it done and we’re ready for tomorrow I think we’re happy with what we got.

Q: You were at the line for the last two free-throws. What’s going through your mind? Do you think, ‘I make this shot and it’s basically the win.’

A: I just got to make it just to secure the win. I’m very confident at the free-throw line.

Q: Describe a little bit what the offense was doing right. You guys were taking a lot of perimeter shots where you’ve been explosive all season.

A: Our goal was to get to the basket and get as many easy buckets as we got. As for the three-point line, we got the open shots but we didn’t hit them all. So that’s something we have to work on definitely.

Q: Tell me about Kevin Cooper, he doesn’t play very much, but when he does he makes an explosion.

A: He’s young, still has a lot to learn. He’s on his way to being a good big and he shows that every time he gets on the court.

Q: What do you guys have to tomorrow in order to prepare yourselves both mentally and physically?

A: Well first of all stretch. Just continue to put emphasis on defense and making sure we move the ball around.