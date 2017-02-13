Niagara Knights Women’s Vs. Lambton Lions

By COREY LEBLANC

Staff Writer

The Niagara Knights crushed the Lambton Lions on Saturday afternoon by the score of 81-55.

Melanie Tanguay had a team-high 15 points from the bench in this one and is coming into her own as a reliable contributor. Mary Ingribelli scored a double-double (11points; 10 rebounds) and Courtney McPherson shone in the first half and put up 12 points for her team in this one.

Ingribelli was involved in the offensive attack from start to finish. She was a force on both sides of the ball tonight and seemed to be all over the court.

“We really really on our digs, especially Courtney McPherson,” said Ingribelli. “We definitely played well as a team so I think that we did work for tomorrow and next Friday… we have all the tools so I think we need to keep pushing as a team and working together.”

The Knights improve to 11-5 on the season after the win and now have just two games remaining in the regular season. The Knights will need to take both of those games if they have any hopes of making the playoffs.

Alyssa McCabe fends of the opposition as she drives the ball down the court during the Knights contest against the Lambton Lions on Feb. 11.

PHOTO BY BRENDAN KYLE JURE

Coach Mike Beccaria after the game was impressed with the overall performance of his team.

“The defense and the rebounding were good. We always have defensive goals, we like to keep the opponent to less than 30 per cent from the field and less from 20 per cent from the three-point line. We did both of those things,” said Beccaria. “We knew that Lambton is a young team. They have some good players but we also knew that we had a couple of really good defensive players.”

The Knights used their defensive advantage to bottle up the top-three for the Lions very effectively.

Madisyn Campbell, one of those three, was the work-horse today for the Lions. She was defended most of the game by Hope Brown for the Knights and kept her quiet for all 35 of her minutes. She only put up eight points for Lambton and she went 5 for 26 from field-goal range.

Knights will not have much of a rest, as they take on St. Clair tomorrow afternoon. It’s another home game for the Knights and you can catch all the action at the Welland Campus Athletic Centre. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.

Quick Hits

Knights played very well away from the ball against Lambton. They kept their fouls to minimum, which is something coach Beccaria talks much about and they kept the shots from the inside of the ark contained.

Offensive juggernaut, Brooke-Lyn Murdoch was a healthy scratch against the Lions. She missed a practice earlier in the week and was benched. When asked, Beccaria simply said that she would be well-rested for tomorrow’s clash with St. Clair.

Courtney McPherson mentioned at half time that her game plan was to control the inside and she did just that in this game. All 10 of her points came from inside the paint.

Melanie Tanguay had an incredible bank shot in this game and it really got the crowd into it. Tanguay twisted her body and shot around a defender off the backboard for a fantastic two points.

Knights had 43 points from off the bench. When you consider how amazing that is, compare it to the 23 points that Lambton got from their bench and you’ll understand how the Knights made this one look easy.

Knights exceeded their season average in three-point shooting percentage. They went 38 per cent from the line today. Some fine form that we hope to see more of.

After the Game – Marina Painco

Q: Excellent performance today, how do you feel after this win?

A: I feel pretty good actually. We came out, we did our job like we were supposed to. We hit our goals and played hard. We played like a team.

Q: A lot of players had a lot court for you guys today. Did you guys just kind of coast after you got the lead in this one?

A: It doesn’t matter who steps on the floor, we’re all going to play hard and we’re all going to contribute and we’re all going to give it our all. No matter what the score or who’s out there, we all have a job to do. I think we all did a great job.

Q: You have a pretty big push here, coming into the end of the season to make the playoffs. Is this one bigger now, headed into tomorrow now that you have to win out basically?

A: This was definitely an important game for us. I think the fact that we won is a positive step for us. I think we’ll go into tomorrow with some hype.

Q: That being said. What is the game plan tomorrow against St. Clair?

A: Just to keep doing what we’re doing and keep trying to get our goals and come out with a win.