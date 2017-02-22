Niagara News tops nomination list

The Niagara News has been nominated for four provincial awards, including both best campus newspaper and best online news site.

The newspaper, which serves Niagara College and its surrounding communities and is published by the college’s Journalism program, also earned nominations for best photography and an honourable mention for news reporting.

The nominations were announced earlier this week by the Ontario Community Newspaper Association (OCNA).

“This is a great testament to the work our student journalists are doing every day,’’ says Charles Kopun, the Journalism program co-ordinator and managing editor of the Niagara News.

“Over the past few years, we have all worked very hard to make our program a real-time newsroom. Many students work very long hours, well beyond the program requirements, to make it happen. They represent the very best of what the profession demands — now more than ever: passion and dedication.

“I’m very proud of them.”

Individual nominations include Utsav Gupta, for a photograph of a game-winning goal that gave the Americans the gold medal against Canada in the Women’s World Junior Hockey Championships held in St. Catharines last January. Gupta, who graduated last April, now works for the London Free Press.

Ryan Thorpe, a second-year-student, received an honourble mention for news writing for a story on poverty and the increased reliance on food banks in the Niagara region, which was published last April.

Winners will be announced at the newspaper association’s annual awards gala on April 7.