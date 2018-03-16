Niagara women’s rights group raises money for pro-choice billboards

By BETH AUDET

Staff Writer



An online community of women has spurred action of billboard proportions, literally.

Niagarans for women’s rights have raised over $7,000 on chuffed.org to erect 10 pro-choice billboards intending to balance the region’s abortion narrative.

The campaign concept was birthed on Facebook, when women’s rights discussion boards culminated with a group consensus about Niagara’s long-standing undisputed pro-life billboards.

“We’re not trying to change minds,” says local activist Val Chalmers, “we’re just trying to balance the narrative in a positive way.”

Chalmers, who works in social media marketing and passionately promotes Niagara-based businesses using her online influence, was one of many women involved in organizing and supporting the project.

She says she and many others who believe in a woman’s right to choose have stayed silent in the controversial conversation. But not because they don’t care.

She was “shocked” by the immediate outpouring of support for the online campaign and said “the silent majority” showed themselves through donations and comments.

The campaign reached its goal of $7,000 merely one week after it launched on Jan. 16.

Charlie Wharton, another woman actively involved in the project, says the experience “has been really eye opening for me.”

“I didn’t expect to feel so afraid,” she says about the moment the project launched.

Wharton, who owns and operates the local food truck Ello Gov’na, says she initially struggled to reach out to friends about the campaign because the topic is so “taboo.”

But she remains passionate about the project, saying she believes women have the right to make the choice without feeling shamed by “triggering” pro-life billboards.

The pro-choice billboards omit photos of people and resort to simple illustrations. Unlike the pro-life billboards which often use photos of beautiful young white women or families.

According to Wharton, this choice was intentional because: “we didn’t want to cause as much harm as we believe they are.”

William Mathie, president of St. Catharines Right to Life, says they receive ample donations from “generous and enthusiastic” supporters. Enough support, in fact, to have funded 80 pro-life billboards last year alone.

When asked about the pro-life billboard campaign, Mathie said they were “glad to hear about it.”

He says it’s always nice to hear their signs are being noticed and added that “it’s an issue that’s usually dealt with in silence, so we’re glad to see it being discussed that way.”

According to Mathie, the organization, which was founded in 1981, is neither political nor religious.

“Our group aims at education,” he says. “We’re trying to reach the general public about the value of human life from conception and also trying to reach girls who are pregnant, vulnerable and worried about what to do, trying to offer them encouragement and point them towards help.”

When asked about criticism that their billboards can be triggering, Mathie simply said: “I don’t really think they are. I think they offer encouragement and comfort and so on.”

Wharton, who knows women who alter their daily travels just to avoid pro-life billboards, says women have the legal right to decide what to do with a pregnancy and it’s nobody’s business.

Chalmers adds that they support a woman’s choice no matter what she decides and no matter why and they hope women would feel supported and encouraged through their billboards.

“When people are making that difficult choice, it’s so important that they be supported,” she says.

According to the National Abortion Federation (NAF), abortion has been legal in Canada since 1988, when the Supreme Court deemed standing abortion laws unconstitutional and violating to a woman’s right to “life, liberty and security of person.”

The pro-choice billboards were revealed on Thursday, March 8, International Woman’s Day and will stay up for three months.

The bottom of the billboards gives credit to Niagarans for Women’s Rights.

This is not the name of the group of women who organized the billboards. It’s a gathering of like-minded women who support each other online.

Chalmers says the credit was added “to be inclusive of the people who took the time to donate.”