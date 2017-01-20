Nintendo Switch will hit markets in march

By ALEX YORKE

Staff Writer

Nintendo is making an effort to “switch it up” with information about their latest console release during their Jan. 12 presentation event in Tokyo, Japan, outlining new features and details about the upcoming Nintendo Switch.

The event was live-streamed through Nintendo Direct with many viewers eager to hear more about the new, unique console that aims to blend traditional and mobile gaming experiences.

Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima took the stage to shed some light on what exactly to expect from the new device, including how the console can transform from a portable device to a traditional game console, details about the new Joy-Con motion controller modules that can be configured for use in numerous ways and the lineup launch window games that will be released alongside the console on March 3.

Included with the system are both the left and right versions of the new Joy-Con controllers, Joy-Con wrist straps, which attach to the controllers featuring additional buttons, the console itself, which is a 6.2-inch 720p touch display, the Switch dock, which allows the console to be connected to the television, and all accompanying cables.

The Joy-Con controllers stole the show, being a worthy successor to the easily recognizable, now classic Wii Remote, which became a household name when Nintendo set worldwide sales records with the Wii two console-generations ago.

The Joy-Con boasts a number of new features, including improved motion tracking, high definition rumble feedback and built in Near Field Communication (NFC) sensors for reading Nintendo Amiibo statues.

A new Mario game, titled “Super Mario Odyssey,” was announced for the platform, along with several new Nintendo first party titles, such as “Arms,” a hyper-stylized boxing game that uses the capabilities of the Joy-con motion controller to have players fling their digital fists at their opponents.

Nintendo also devoted a significant amount of the presentation to showcasing third-party developers, who are working on titles for the Switch, including Bethesda Softworks, of “Elder Scrolls” and “Fallout” fame, confirming that the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be playable on the console.

The support of third-party developers will be crucial to the success of the Switch as a distinct lack of third-party titles contributed to the lackluster sales of Nintendo’s previous console the WiiU.

The presentation ended with a brief trailer showcasing the much anticipated Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which will launch alongside the console and is set to be the Switch’s killer app through the release season.

The Nintendo Switch is set to be priced at $399 CAD for the base model with either grey or neon blue/red Joy-Cons as an option. Pre-orders have begun at all major retailers, so customers can be certain they will get their hands on the Switch this March.