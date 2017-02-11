No lions, tigers or polar bears – oh my

By HYOJUNG MAY LEE

Editorial

Unprecedented, unpredictable and extreme weather has been seen all over the world.

Canada is no exception.

Canada’s warm winter this year was predicted at the beginning of the season.

In November, scientists monitored temperatures about 20 Celsius warmer than normal over most of the Arctic ocean.

According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, Arctic sea ice has been declining at a rate of 13 per cent a decade since 1979.

This has had a direct impact on wildlife in this region.

Take the example of polar bears in Churchill, Man., where there are 1,000 polar bears in the Hudson Bay population. This species is under threat of extinction because of global warming.

Every winter, polar bears in this area wait for the bay to freeze so that they can head up to hunt for seals, but the increased temperature delays and prevents their hunting grounds from forming at the right time, causing bears to starve.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said global warming is a “hoax.”

But if it’s just a hoax, why are so many global warming phenomena actually happening?

Are we facing an inevitable disaster, which we deserve?

How can we stop, or at least slow down, its pace?

First and foremost, we should be sensitive to the issue at hand.

Mild weather may ease our suffering during winter time, but don’t take it as a fortunate sign. We should realize what the real message from the earth is.

Some people act like environmental issues don’t matter to them.

However, every one of us has a responsibility for some degree of impact on the environment.

Think about the process of production to transportation to our hands; the clothes we wear, the items we possess, many things we enjoy and take for granted contribute to accelerating global warming.

It’s certainly irresponsible for us to assign blame for this problem solely to businesses and governments.

What we need is to enlighten ourselves and see what’s really going on and find out what we can do at an individual level. There are already many things you’ve missed and you could’ve done to make our planet greener.

For decades, hundreds of thousands of people in other parts of the world have lost their homes, livings and lives because of extreme weather. More and more species that have coexisted with us are going to disappear on the earth.

It’s time to abandon selfish and short-sighted attitudes toward this environmental crisis. Instead we should think proactively about all of the small, individual choices and behaviours, which, taken together, can make a big difference.

Otherwise, catastrophic environmental consequences are looming just over the horizon.