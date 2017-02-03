By KATHLEEN DRISCOLL

Staff Writer

As community members across Niagara gathered at Tuesday’s vigil at St. Catharines City Hall to mourn the loss of the victims in the Quebec City terror attack and stand in solidarity with the Muslim community, there seemed to be a lingering question: “What do we do now?”

“This (vigil) shouldn’t be a one-time and then it’s over,” said Khadija Hammuda, one of the vigil’s organizers, during her speech outside the Islamic Society of St. Catharines.

Hammuda equated the hatred and ignorance that fueled this attack to the the motivations behind the recent shootings at Chapel Hill, N.C., at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Charleston, S.C., and inside the Pulse Night Club, in Orlando, Fla.

“We need to go out in our community and challenge this mentality.”

Hammuda, Karrie Porter and Brandi Press have created the grassroots group Niagara AntiRacism Coalition as a way to combat racist and xenophobic rhetoric in the region, which many of the speakers mentioned as being prevalent in the area.

“I’ve seen more and more people… become hateful. There’s been a lot more Islamophobia since 2001,” says Porter. She mentioned the “criminalization” of Muslims in Canada post-9/11 has enflamed this, with measures such as Bill C-36 and the surveillance of Muslim Canadians.

The group, having been inspired by the recent Women’s March, decided to organize a protest at the Rainbow Bridge against the Trump administration’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries last Sunday, only hours before the attack in Quebec. After receiving so much support from the demonstration and wanting to support the community in Quebec City, Hammuda, Press and Porter decided to organize Tuesday night’s vigil.

Press was shocked by the news of the attack, merely hours after their group’s demonstration.

“Non-Muslims need to pay attention,” stressed Porter, who mentioned the rising prevalence of alternative-right organizations in Canada, which are known for taking extremist positions on immigration and religious freedom.

“These people get a big voice and they get legitimacy from politicians, and there are some politicians in the region who aren’t helping and are making it worse.”

Hammuda, Press and Porter all emphasized the need to begin organizing as a community, to ensure violent acts like the one in Quebec do not become a regular occurrence. The group will start holding meetings in the upcoming month and encourage many of the vigil’s attendees to reach out to the Muslim community.

“Everyone can contribute in different ways. It’s important to come out and get to know members of our community,” said Porter.