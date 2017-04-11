Not all bank cards are the same

IRYNA RYBCHAK

Columnist

As an international student in a new country I had a lot of difficulty deciding which bank to sign up with. There were a number of different concerns I had when making this choice: the possibility of transferring money between Canada and Ukraine, the ability to have unlimited transactions, promotional offers related to saving and ATMs within walking distance of my home and school.

Another big decision was which bank to choose: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), TD Canada Trust, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), or perhaps the National Bank of Canada (NBC)?

I think many, if not most, international students have similar questions and concerns when it comes to banking in Canada.

Having used services provided by CIBC, Scotiabank and TD, I feel as if I’ve gained some knowledge which may prove useful to other international students in similar situations.

My first piece of advice: don’t rush into a decision.

When I moved to Canada in the fall of 2015, I opened a CIBC bank account because it was located at the Seaway Mall, which happened to be the first mall I visited in Canada.

CIBC has a special promotional offer which targets students. All you need to do is prove your enrolment in a full-time post-secondary program and they will sign you up. The main benefits of a CIBC account are unlimited transactions and no monthly fee. But when I came back in September 2016 and found a job, I couldn’t deposit the money from my first paycheque. The bank teller told me I would need to open another account with the branch, which I wasn’t willing to do.

On the first day of orientation there were Scotiabank representatives at campus offering free selfie sticks for students who chose to open an account with the bank, which I decided to do. Scotiabank also offered unlimited transactions and no monthly fee, as well as a SCENE Reward card.

SCENE is an entertainment rewards program, which allows you to earn points on transactions and offers on movies.

Despite having done my paperwork at campus that day, I still had to go to a local branch to finalize the account. When I checked on Google Maps where the nearest location was, I found that it was a 23-minute walk from the college. That was a big minus. On top of this, they also charged me whenever I deposited my paycheques into my account.

My second piece of advice: don’t trust people offering credit cards on college campuses.

Eventually I decided to make a change and chose to use the same bank my employer does and so far I have been satisfied with the offers and service. TD is on my way from work, which makes stopping by the branch convenient and it also offers many of the same services as my previous banks.

My third and final piece of advice: before signing up with a bank, research all branches in your area and decide which one will work best for you.