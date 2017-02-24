Ontario closes out round robin with 10-1 record

By COREY LEBLANC



Staff Writer

A single stone in this game makes all the difference.

Round robin play closed out for team Ontario Thursday and their 10-0 start at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts proved to be enough to secure a top-two spot in the playoffs.

But the story on Thursday was of a promising start and then a single miss against Manitoba that would cost Rachel Homan’s team their bid at perfection in the round robin.

Ontario must now regroup and take on Michelle Englot and her first-seeded team Manitoba just 21 hours in what’s sure to be a great start to the weekend.

Game 10: vs. Quebec @9:30 (Sheet B)

When the team got to think rink on Thursday, they were greeted by an excellent group in Team Quebec.

Quebec came into the game with a 6-3 record and would not bow easily in this game. It was tight until the end, but Ontario was grinding away stones and making key shots all game long. The group looked in control and really got an excellent performance out of Rachel Homan, who shot 99 per cent on 17 stones.

Team Ontario cruised to a 5-1 win. Quebec never got control of this one and Ontario played a relaxed game in which Quebec had the hammer for four consecutive ends and conceded three points.

As has been the case for the entire tournament, the seats were lined with enthusiastic fans. Many public schools were in attendance. They brought the atmosphere to life in the Meridian Centre and really helped the team come together, something Team Ontario second, Joanne Courtney can truly appreciate.

“All those kids in the stands chanting ‘go Ontario.’ I mean, what more could you really ask for on a Thursday morning?” said Courtney, with a chuckle.

Courtney had an up a down game. She shot 79% overall, but faired well when her team really needed her to come through.

“We’re just trying to support each other as best we can and insulate ourselves and just focus on what we can control. It’s been a ton of fun,” said Courtney. “We’re not thinking about standings. Even though that we’re winning the game in the end, we’re just trying to zero in on what we need to do in each moment moving forward.”

Emma Miskew of Ontario directs play against Quebec on Feb. 23. PHOTO BY COREY LEBLANC

Game 11: vs. Manitoba @7:30 (Sheet A)

And they have to move forward very fast. Manitoba came into Thursday night’s affair having lost only to the reigning champions Team Canada and Chelsea Carey.

In one of the latest games of the night, Team Ontario would surrender four points in the first end and would not be able to recover.

The ice has been the talk of the tournament. Due to the hot and humid weather in the Niagara region, the playing surface has been fast and loose all week. Players spend the first half of the game testing their weights and missing crucial draws.

“Kind of looks a little tougher than it is, is our impression of it. We know that Merk (Dave Merklinger) is a great ice maker and he’s doing everything he can. I mean, there’s some things you can’t control and that part of playing in an arena,” said Courtney after the Quebec game.

Homan fell victim to bad circumstance and missed her first end draw to the house by roughly 2 feet. Tack on three consecutive scores from Team Manitoba in this game and Manitoba would play to a 9-5 victory, handing team Ontario their first loss in their final game of the round robin.

If that wasn’t crazy enough. This is only the warm up.

Now the two rinks will take each other on in the first game of the playoffs at the Meridian Centre on Friday night. The animosity will be huge and the moose calls will be loud as the teams fight for a spot in the finals on Sunday night.

Standings (headed into play on Friday)

Saskatchewan 1-9

Nova Scotia 2-8

Prince-Edward Island 2-8

Newfoundland and Labrador 4-6

Alberta 5-5

North-West Territories 5-5

Quebec 7-4

Northern Ontario 7-3

Canada 8-2

Ontario 10-1

Manitoba 10-1

British Columbia 1-10