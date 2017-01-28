Oscar Nominations 2017

By RACHEL BRODERICK and MELANIE ROSS

Staff Writers

It was a big day for two movies and two famous Canadians.

Ryan Gosling and film maker Dennis Villeneuve have been nominated for a combined 21 Oscars.

Nominations were announced Tuesday with the award show set to air on Feb. 26.

The crowd favorite is “La La Land,” starring Gosling and Emma Stone. La La Land is nominated for 14 awards, in addition to winning seven at the Golden Globes.

Other movies that could give it a run for its money are “Fences,” starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, and Moonlight, starring Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.

This would be a first Oscar win for Goseling and Stone.

After last year’s controversy, including celebrities like Will Smith boycotting the Oscars and using the social media hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, this year there are six black actors nominated for awards.

Best picture

• Arrival

• Fences

• Hacksaw Ridge

• Hell or High Water

• Hidden Figures

• La La Land

• Lion

• Manchester by the Sea

• Moonlight

Best actress

• Isabelle Huppert – Elle

• Ruth Negga – Loving

• Natalie Portman – Jackie

• Emma Stone – La La Land

• Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best actor

• Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

• Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

• Ryan Gosling – La La Land

• Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

• Denzel Washington – Fences

Best supporting actress

• Viola Davis – Fences

• Naomie Harris – Moonlight

• Nicole Kidman – Lion

• Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

• Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

• Best supporting actor

• Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

• Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

• Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

• Dev Patel – Lion

• Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

Best director

• Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

• Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson

• La La Land – Damien Chazelle

• Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

• Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Best adapted screenplay

• Arrival – Eric Heisserer

• Fences – August Wilson

• Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

• Lion – Luke Davies

• Moonlight – Barry Jenkins and Alvin McCraney

Best original screenplay

• 20th Century Women – Mike Mills

• Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan

• La La Land – Damien Chazelle

• The Lobster – Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou

• Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Best animated feature

• Kubo and the Two Strings

• Moana

• My Life as a Zucchini

• The Red Turtle

• Zootopia

Best documentary feature

• 13th

• Fire At Sea

• I Am Not Your Negro

• Life, Animated

• OJ: Made in America

Best original song

• La La Land – Audition by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

• La La Land – City of Stars by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

• Moana – How Far I’ll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda

• Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

• Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair by J Ralph and Sting

Best original score

• Jackie – Mica Levi

• La La Land – Justin Hurwitz

• Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

• Moonlight – Nicholas Britell

• Passengers – Thomas Newton

Best cinematography

• Arrival – Bradford Young

• La La Land – Linus Sandgren

• Lion – Greig Fraser

• Moonlight – James Laxton

• Silence – Rodrigo Prieto