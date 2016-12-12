Our gaming picks for the holiday season

By ALEX YORKE and MEGAN BEAM

Staff Writers

There’s nothing better than spending the holiday break relaxing with a good video game, here are some of Niagara News’ top picks for gamers looking to get their digital fix through winter.

Battlefield 1 (Platform: PS4, Xbox one, PC Price: $79.99): This immersive first-person shooter puts you on the front lines of the First World War and boasts stunning visuals and some of the largest combat scenarios that gaming has to offer right now. Featuring online air and land combat with up to 64 players, those who pick up Battlefield 1 will be in for some bayonet-fixing, tank-busting action.

Final Fantasy XV (Platform: PS4, Xbox One Price: $79.99): After a decade of development Final Fantasy XV is finally here. Presented as a game for both newcomers to the series and old fans alike, this open world role playing game you play as Noctis, a prince facing the destruction of his kingdom, in a modern take on the traditional fantasy genre. Explore the vast landscape with your party of colourful characters in an adventure rife with your favourite final fantasy creatures.

Gears of War 4 (Platform: Xbox One, PC Price: $49.99): Gears of War is back with a new cast of characters and new foes to brutalize in this action packed third person cover shooter. With easy to pick up fast paced gameplay that shows remarkable improvement over its predecessors and an engaging new campaign, this shooter was a welcome return to the series that introduced the zaniness of rifle mounted chainsaws to gamers worldwide.

The Last Guardian (Platform: PS4 Price: $79.99): The Last Guardian’s story follows a flashback narrative of an older man reminiscing on his past and experiences as a young boy where he befriended the most unlikely of beings; a giant feathered creature resembling that of a griffin, named Trico. After being kidnapped, the boy finds himself in an expansive castle. After finding a way to escape captivity, the boy encounters Trico who has been severely injured by the guards. Hostile at first, Trico learns to accept the boy’s care and guidance. The Last Guardian is set around developing the friendship between the boy and Trico.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Platform: PS4 Price: $79.99): Set several years in the future after the events of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, A Thief’s End follows Nathan Drake, who has since retired from fortune hunting. Fifteen years have passed since Nathan witnessed the death of his brother Sam. Nathan is visited by Sam, who managed to survive his injuries and has spent the passing years in prison. After escaping with drug lord Hector Alcazar, he has demanded that Sam finds him the treasure of the infamous pirate Henry Avery or be killed. Teaming up with Nathan’s long-time partner, Sully, the trio set out in search of clues to find the lost treasure.