Outrage by Hedley band members accused of sexual misconduct

By LISA BROWN

Staff Writer



Hedley, one of Canada’s most beloved and famous home-grown bands – consisting of frontman Jacob Hoggard, guitarist Dave Rosin, drummer Jay Benison and bassist Tommy Mac – is the most recent to be widely accused of sexual misdeeds including at least one alleged sexual crime against a minor as young as 14.

Some of the allegations that have been made include drugging fans, mistreatment of fans, a variety of sexual misconduct, inappropriate online invitations, messages or innuendos. One alleged incident goes as far back as a Sept. 18, 2005 concert at The Embassy in London, Ont., where a 14-year-old girl was drugged and raped. “T” (a 21-year-old student according to Buzzfeed News), who runs the @_cndnpsycho Twitter account, began the online #OutHedley2k18 movement on Feb. 13. Within days, the band’s career turned upside down with over 50 people anonymously coming forward as of Feb. 15. There are many screenshots of accusations.

Protests are currently being formed for their shows with one confirmed at Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C., with five more locations to be announced, according to Twitter user @brianneamira.

Hedley withdrew from three award considerations at this year’s Junos; their Juno performance was cancelled; countless radio stations have suspended playing their music until further notice (including CBC and over 100 Bell Media stations); they were dropped by their management team; three opening acts including singer Shawn Hook backed out of their ongoing tour; the Canadian Academy, WE Movement dropped them; a promotional deal with Air Miles ended; Corus Radio suspended Hedley music from 30 stations across Canada. The list goes on.

In their public statement addressing the allegations, the band wrote that the music industry “does not exactly have an enviable history of treating women with the respect they deserve.”

“The combination of men with power and impressionable young women with a strong desire to be close to their musical heroes helped to create the sexualized climate long been associated with the music business,” says Lynn Saxburg in a column for the Ottawa Citizen.

Saxburg, who has interviewed musicians for 20 or so years, says: “For too many years women who showed up backstage, whether journalist, label rep or even as a member of the band, were assumed to be trying to get close to the guys in the band. I recall one promoter’s joking comment, years ago, that if I was going to be hanging around, I’d be expected to ‘put out’.”

Instead of claiming the allegations to be true or untrue like others in Hollywood and the political and music industries, the band asked that before the public try them by public opinion – much like what the public saw with Bill Cosby – that both sides of the allegations are heard, and the context is determined before assumptions are made.

In an attempt to lessen the blow and deter blame, the band added that in the past the musicians “engaged in a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock and roll clichés.” What exact clichés are they referencing and does that make it OK? Consensual, legal participation in rock and roll clichés differs to that of alleged underage victims in rock and roll clichés.

However, even though legal age of consent is 16 years old in Canada, how well do these young girls know what’s appropriate and what’s not appropriate?

The band continued and wrote that the claims are “unsubstantiated and have not been validated” as well as “unsupported.”

Fans have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to either aggressively accuse or defend the band and even go as far as attacking one another to get their message across. One Twitter user thus far has been accused of defamation and warned of a possible lawsuit by the band’s PR manager Lisa Kinsella.

Other fans are claiming that fake accounts are being made to make claims or like/retweet others’ claims. The only way to consider the band guilty or innocent of such serious allegations, is if potential victims come forward with legal action. The band and these alleged victims deserve due process. A lot of the online conversation is he- said she-said and the truth must surface for sake of the band’s reputation or for the sake of encouraging victims to come forward and to be believed when they do so.

Many people came to the band’s aid saying the music has helped them through their darkest days.

“I believe in being innocent until proven guilty in the court of law, not on social media,” says Rosie Duimel, 26, second-year Digital Photography student at Niagara College. Duimel’s also a mega fan who’s seen Hedley preform over 25 times, even travelling as far as British Columbia to see the band live.

“These guys are all great. The amount of times I’ve been around them, not once have I felt uncomfortable or unsafe. I have nothing but kind words and/or praise about them.”

Hedley released an additional statement regarding backing out of the Juno nominations saying that the band plans to “talk about how we let some people down and what we intend to do about it” in order to “start making positive changes, starting right now.”

Hedley is performing at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines on Wednesday, March 2. The band plans to continue their Neon Dreams tour with 24 concerts left that span across the country until March 23.

An online petition on change.org has been created to support Hedley, to reinstate their airplay and disapprove of the unsubstantiated claims. Four hundred people signed within the first 24 hours, and it currently has about 500 signatures.