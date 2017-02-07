Plan will make natural gas more accessible

By BRENDAN KYLE JURE

Staff Writer

Natural gas will now be more accessible to communities in rural and Northern Ontario.

A press release from the Ministry of Infrastructure was released on Jan. 30. According to the press release, Ontario will be providing $100 million for the new Natural Gas Grant Program.

“Increased access to natural gas in towns across the province will generate significant local investment, help businesses grow and create jobs, and it will improve the quality of life for all Ontario residents,” said Minister of Infrastructure Bob Chiarelli.

The program is part of the Moving Ontario Forward plan, focusing on accommodating the projected 30 per cent rise in population growth of Ontario by 2041 and the infrastructure needed to accompany it.

Access to natural gas will attract new industry and make commercial transport and agriculture more affordable. The government is hoping the expansion will create more jobs and grow the economy.

“This key infrastructure investment will provide more affordable energy choices for rural Ontario businesses and families as well as our agri-food sector, helping generate economic activity, create jobs and attract new industry to Ontario,” said Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Jeff Leal.

The Ontario Green Investment Fund, part of a five-year plan to fight climate change, will also be investing $100 million to help cut down energy bills. The cost of energy bills has been highly controversial during Kathleen Wynne’s administration and regarded as a sore point.

The dominant heating source in Ontario is natural gas, being much cheaper than other options. According to the press release, switching from oil to natural gas can save the average consumer $1,100 annually.

“Ensuring affordable sources of energy are available to more rural and northern communities is a key part of Ontario’s energy plan,” said Minister of Energy Glenn Thibeault.