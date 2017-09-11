Plastic is killing small businesses

MICHELLE DESROSIERS

Columnist

In our fast-paced world of convenience and speed, it’s easy to overlook the logistics of tapping a card to get your coffee. You barely even have to remember your PIN anymore.

But while we shop with ease and make transactions without barely lifting a finger, the business you buy from takes a hit on each tap.

We have all walked into a local business and sighed at a little sign that says: “Cash Only.”

But while you turned around to find the nearest ATM in frustration, that sign has saved that business a huge expense.

Merchant fees on a debit and credit machine has been the fastest growing business expense for the last 10 years.

CBC reported that in 2007, merchant fees for credit and debit cards were around $415 million annually compared to $30 billion in 2015.

According to the Canadian Bankers Association, only 25 per cent of transactions in 2015 were cash.

That means 75per cent of business transactions across Canada came attached with some hefty merchant fees.

Interac boasts that they offer the lowest merchant fees in the businesses, ranging from 0.6-3 per cent per transaction.

And while $3 on a $100 purchase may not seem like a lot, it adds up at an alarming rate.

For a small business, that 3 per cent can be the difference in making payroll that week.

There is a very simple and easy fix to this problem: carry cash.

By carrying cash, you eliminate merchant fees, and even provide yourself some budgeting benefits. Consumers tend to spend less when they use cash, and a cash purchase eliminates interest.

While there is a code of conduct for the debit and credit card industry imposed by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, currently there is not a plan for legal regulation of merchant fees.

By using cash, you not only skip those pesky transaction limits, you also help keep your local businesses afloat.