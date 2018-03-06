By STEFNAIA CAMPANA

Columnist

It’s sad to think that we are no longer shocked when we hear the news that another school shooting has taken place.

It’s sad to think that we have become desensitized because it has become a part of our everyday lives.

On Feb.14, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, was put on lockdown after Nikolas Cruz opened fire on his former classmates and teachers.

Seventeen people were killed with many others injured, their ages ranging from 14 to 49.

What’s so horrible that these students thought they were prepared for this, but never thought it would actually happen at their school, and why?

Because no one ever thinks that it will, and, why should you?

School is supposed to be a safe place, a place to find yourself, learn and create memories with friends. No child should ever fear being killed while attending school.

The most amazing thing was how strong each and every one of those students were.

They used this opportunity not to run and hide, but to stick up for themselves and their fallen peers. They called for stricter gun laws, they called for their president to do something. They called for change.

Not only did they use media outlets to voice their concerns and opinions, many took to Twitter to share their messages.

Twitter user and student with the Twitter handle @chaddiedabaddie had this to say to President Trump after he offered his condolences via Twitter. “I don’t want your condolences… my friends and teachers were shot. Multiple of my fellow classmates are dead. Do something instead of sending prayers. Prayers won’t fix this. But gun control will prevent it from happening again.”

While another student with the Twitter handle @car_nove said in a reply to Tomi Lahren: “I was hiding in a closet for two hours. It was about guns. You weren’t there, you don’t know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns.”

These students were able to use their voice and social media to take a stand against gun control laws and call for a safer environment for them and their peers, which they deserve.

They are no longer scared, they are strong, they are united and they are smart.

I hope their voices continue to be heard and that this tragedy truly sparks a needed discussion, which, in turn, provides them with exactly what they want and need: stricter gun-control laws, and for their safety to be a priority.