Prepare your portfolio for the working world

By MEGAN BEAM

Editorial

January is now upon us and that means it’s the start of a new year, new resolutions and a new beginning for many people around the world. With the start of the new year comes the approaching end of the school year, and for many it’s harrowing to think about.

After two, three, maybe even four or more years, it’s finally all coming to an end. In a mere few months you will be leaving the safe haven of college life and will be expected to weave your way into the working world.

But where do you even begin? Where do you start in this day and age?

What changes will you need to make in your life in order to adjust to a new lifestyle and career?

With anxieties running high, stress only seems to escalate with the expectations of parents and friends.

Breathe.

The best thing to do is breathe, keep yourself from getting overwhelmed and remember it’s okay if you aren’t picked for the job right out of college.

Take a moment to get organized and prioritize your own needs. A good rule of thumb is to find some part-time work and save your finances to establish a plan in moving forward.

Typically, filling out an application doesn’t ensure you will receive the position. Rejection is certainly something you should look to expect.

This does not mean your efforts should be deterred in the slightest, even if it’s the position for which you have always dreamed. Not all candidates being pooled into the interview portion end up sticking around, so don’t give up.

You also want to try and get familiar with a business and its turnover rate.

Something that anyone can do and start on at any time is establishing your presence in the working world by creating both a physical and digital copy of a portfolio for future employers, both of which can be done on sites such as LinkedIn.

By doing so, you’ll be one step ahead of everyone else.

The best part is it’s free to use.

Portfolios should accentuate work related to the position you’re applying for. While you may have a variety of skill sets, those can be kept consolidated in a digital portfolio. Only bring physical copies that best correspond with the employer.

Your digital portfolio is to showcase your professionalism in the workforce. While you may not have years of experience under your belt, this is the best way to provide samples for a recruiter.

This sometimes involves speaking and writing in a concise manner. Like social media, you establish communication between friends. The difference here is that you are marketing yourself to a job, so make certain you’re not letting your grammar slip or emoji’s appear on a resume or cover letter.

Just like maintaining social media statuses, it’s always good to update your feed. Make sure your information and experiences are relevant. Keep yourself available for communication and reach out to previous employers for recommendations on your page.

Endorse co-workers and pass the word around. Monitor your activity and see what companies are looking at you. Do some research and send a message back.

Consider taking some steps back to re-evaluate your current ones too. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram —all of which employers will be looking at — they’re part of someone’s digital footprint. While shared posts may not define who someone is as a person, employers don’t know that.

At the end of the day, an interview is nothing more than having a casual conversation with someone, so don’t stress over hitting all the right answers. Just be yourself.

And don’t forget to smile.