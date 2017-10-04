Professional athletes act to win not to set an example

By Austin Broad

Columnist

Every young athlete grows up idolizing their favourite professional athletes. They mimic their playing styles, behaviours and even pretend to be them while playing in the street.

Is this a good thing for society though?

Professional athletes are always going to be role models for kids whether they like it or not, but it’s unfair to place them in that spotlight. Athletes are placed above anyone else in society and their personal lives are constantly under the microscope.

As kids, we idolize these athletes and assume they are these great people who never do anything wrong. The reality is many pro-athletes make bad choices and end up in trouble either with their respective sport or with the law.

Every year an athlete seems to find him or herself in legal trouble.

In 2014, Hope Solo, a goalie for the U.S. women’s national soccer team was charged with domestic violence and hasn’t played a game for the U.S. since.

In 2015, Patrick Kane, of the Chicago Blackhawks, was accused of sexual assault, and while criminal charges were not filed, and the National Hockey League (NHL) didn’t punish Kane, his public reputation was severely damaged and remains so to this day.

A year later, in 2016, Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane was accused of sexual assault, again there were no criminal charges filed and no punishment from the league but public opinion of Kane has never been the same.

In 2017, Ezekiel Elliot, running back with the Dallas Cowboys, was suspended six games by the National Football League for an assault allegation that occurred in 2016.

All of these athletes were prominent figures in their respective sports at the time of the alleged incidents and have all had their reputations damaged.

Athletes face the dilemma of dealing with any legal issues but also the public outcry that follows. The examples above are just a few of many.

Ray Rice, Greg Hardy, Le’Veon Bell and countless other examples of athletes getting into legal trouble have occurred over the years. These are the people children idolize growing up and a lot of them constantly find themselves in legal trouble.

Pro-athletes should be appreciated for their talent and skill, but nothing more. While some athletes do make good decisions, and make valued contributions to society, most just simply play the game that they’re paid to play.

Children can aspire to be as good as professional athletes but shouldn’t rely on these people as role models growing up. Instead, they should look elsewhere for role models, such as parents, social activists or world leaders.