Professor wins global X-Culture award

By RICHA BHOSALE

Staff writer

Navjote Khara, co-ordinator at the School of Business and Management, won best instructor for X-Culture, an international business competition that features around 450 business professors with their students from various countries across the globe each year in each term.

“It feels happier when we realize it’s because of students’ success. If they wouldn’t have put the effort, I wouldn’t have been in that position to be honoured,” says Khara, 42.

Within the program, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), it’s the International Marketing Strategy course which is offered in the third year of the program.

The X-Culture project is a mandatory component of the course and the entire class must participate.

Khara says the competition runs for two semesters. She teaches this course only in the Fall term, so the class can participate in that period. Each semester the X-Culture project runs for the students across the globe.

Students work the entire semester on this project.

Once the project is over, a North-Carolina professor evaluates the reports and on behalf of X-Culture, gives the award to the best student, best project as well as the best instructor.

“So apparently, this year I happen to figure in the list of best instructors, which is based on the number of different variables on which they judge the professors,” says Khara.

She said the most important variables are the class submitted report and the quality of it, the student grade average in her class and the professor’s timeliness of submitting information for the X-Culture decision making.

“It’s very challenging for me as a professor to guide these students because they face issues like time zone. By the time you receive a reply to your email, maybe the deadline is almost there,” said Khara.

“At a personal level you are learning about new technologies out there and it’s satisfying and motivating. The next time the X-Culture runs there will be more motivation for me to get students prepared maybe, better than the earlier,” says Khara.

